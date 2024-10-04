Eliminator Match sparks controversy, CPL denies claims of unfair treatment

People used different mediums of social media to criticize the decision of CPL and showcase their towards the elimination of the Riders from the tournament.

Caribbean: The eliminator match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals has sparked a controversy over the decision of using DLS method to determine the result. Social Media buzzed with the questions and concerns about the fairness of the CPL authorities towards the teams.

People used different mediums of social media to criticize the decision of CPL and showcase their towards the elimination of the Riders from the tournament. According to the netizens, the match was unfair for the Knight Riders as they would have won if the power had not been lost.

They referred to the advancement of Royals further in the tournament as unfair and non-deserving and condemned the authorities for deciding the result of the CPL match through DLS method.

The controversy flooded the social media after power outage disrupted the eliminator match between Riders and Barbados Royals on Tuesday. During the match, three of the six floodlights have lost the power and stopped the match, due to which CPL used DLS method to initiate the inning of Royals.

However, the match was disrupted during the 19th over of the first inning and Riders stood at 168 runs with seven wickets in hand. When DLS method applied, the target was reduced to 60 runs for Royals which should be made in 5 overs.

With the powerful knock of 50 runs by David Miller, Royals chased the target and won the match, leaving netizens angry on the social media.

After facing backlash on social media, CPL issued a statement and denied all the claims of unfair treatment and biasedness.

While clarifying their stand, CPL noted that the teams were asked about their decisions to continue their matches. According to them, Royals agreed to continue the match in the reduced lights, but Riders denied to play the entire matches, keeping security of their passengers in their mind.

After this discussion, ICC approved the decision to continue the match with DLS method and determine the result, as per the authority. The CPL stated that the DLS is universally accepted method which was accepted by both the teams and the result of the match was outlined.

Notably, netizens also criticized the poor conditions of the stadium and noted that the government is responsible for that. The stadium which is hosting such a big match should be careful with their facilities as their negligence have created chaos.