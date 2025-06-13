T&T Under Flood Alert: Rivers Swell, Infrastructure Damaged Amid Days of Rain

This has caused widespread street flooding, flash floods, and rising river levels across the northern, central, and southern parts of the island.

Trinidad and Tobago: Heavy rainfall has hit Trinidad and Tobago over the last few days which caused flooding and infrastructural damage across several regions. This has led the authorities to issue a high-level flood warning for the Caroni River, Manuel Congo, North and South Oropouche river and other near-by areas. Multiple tropical wave 04 and the Intertropical Convergence Zone caused persistent showers and thunderstorms to both the islands from June 9 to June 12.

This has led to widespread street flooding, flash floods, and rising river levels across northern, central, and southern regions of the island. The rainfall ranged from 75 to over 200 mm in northern Trinidad, saturating soils and causing blockage in the drainage systems with excessive water flow.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) extended its Adverse Weather Alert - Yellow Level until 4:00 pm today as the threat of flash floods, riverine overflow, and landslides continue. Furthermore, the orange alert is expected to last until 6:00 pm on Sunday. The Met Office reported a 55%-60% chance of heavy rain and some thunderstorms which might contribute to flood risk issues.

Closure of several Schools across the nation

The Ministry of Education of Trinidad and Tobago announced the closure of sixteen (16) Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) centres, thirty-eight (38) primary schools, and thirteen (13) secondary schools across the country, from June 13, due to severe weather conditions and ongoing flooding.

This decision was made following the ongoing consultations with the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) and the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government to prioritize the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and school communities.

Floods reports from various areas

The heavy rains brought large scale damage since multiple roads have been washed away, trees fell over, drains burst, and mini-landslides took place along the North Coast and Blanchisseuse main roads. Also, reports indicate extensive road collapses in Poole Village and Heights of Aripo (Arima).

Districts of St Helena, Kelly Village, Caroni, Caparo, Manuel Congo, and Piarco have been impacted severely by floods as well. Moreover, homes in Port of Spain, Princes Town, Siparia and Rio Claro experienced roof damage. In the rural areas, several crops and livestock were affected.

Safety measures put in place by authorities

The government of Trinidad and Tobago has put in action several safety measures. Speaking at a post-cabinet media conference on June 12 at the Red House, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen said, “We have seen a reduced impact of flooding on homes and infrastructure as a result of early and proactive collaboration between the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.”

She further said that the island will see several more hours of torrential rains and high winds. “The riverine levels are already quite high, the soil is very saturated across the country and so we are very concerned with the increased potential for flood damage to homes, collapse to roadways that have been weakened over time by small landslides, damage to crops and livestock and the well-being of our society as a whole,” stated the Minister of Rural Development.

Notably, a total of 450 sandbags were distributed across affected regions between June 11 and June 12. Several shelters have been prepared if needed with people in flood-prone areas being made aware of the locations of these shelters.

Moreover, troop carriers, regional trucks and boats have been used by the government to get CAPE students to school. As of now, a total of 3,700 candidates sit in 82 schools safely. Citizens are asked to stay alert and to put away loose furniture in their homes, to not drive through flood waters and to pay attention to the Met Office and disaster agency reports.