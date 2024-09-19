CPL 2024: Trinbago Knight Riders defeats table topper Warriors, secures second position

As the CPL has been reaching its final stage, the ranking in the points table will affect the position of the teams in the playoffs.

Caribbean: Trinbago Knight Riders beat the undefeated team- Guyana Amazon Warriors of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League by five wickets on Wednesday night. With the victory, the team secured the second position in the points table with 8 points and four wins.

As the CPL has been reaching its final stage, the ranking in the points table will affect the position of the teams in the playoffs. The performance of Andre Russel from Trinbago Knight Riders made the team win the match and secured the top positions.

At Queen’s Park Oval, the toss was won by Trinbago Knight Riders who decided to bowl first, sending Warriors on the field for batting. The team set the target of 149 runs with the powerful knock by Romario Shepherd who made 51 runs off 24 deliveries.

He was supported by Tim Robinson who made 34 runs off 28 deliveries and Dwaine Pretorius who made 21 runs off 25 deliveries. However, Sunil Narine from Riders took two wickets and restricted Warriors in his four over spells while giving only 24 runs.

Chasing 148 runs, Knight Riders fell down for five wickets after playing 15 over with 60 runs remaining on the board off 30 balls. It came down to 50 off 24 balls and Russel came on the field with his three back-to-back sixes, swinging the game in the favour of Knight Riders.

He made 36 runs off 15 balls and made team win the match against the strong team of Guyana Amazon Warriors. Russel is supported by Tim David who made 31 runs off 24 balls and Shaqkere Parris who made 29 off 29 balls.

Caribbean Premier League 2024 will be concluded on October 6, 2024 with the first position was secured by Barbados Royals by winning five out of six matches. The second position was secured by Trinbago Knight Riders with 8 points by winning four out of five matches and the third position was secured by Saint Lucia Kings by winning four out of six matches.

Guyana Amazon Warriors slipped down to the fourth position by winning three matches out of five and losing two.