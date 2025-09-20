St Kitts and Nevis Marks 42nd Independence with Vision of Perpetual Progress 

Dr Drew standing on the newly paved roads, sidewalks and improved drainage systems emphasized their importance and how they represent freedom moving ahead in daily lives.

St Kitts and Nevis: The federation of St Kitts and Nevis commemorated its 42nd Independence with a celebratory parade and activities and a stirring address by the Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew. While speaking at the newly reconstructed main road of St Peter’s, the Prime Minister emphasized on a continuous journey of the twin island towards sustainable development and shared prosperity.

Dr Drew in his address described independence as not simply a date on calendar but as a ‘living journey’ characterized by ongoing progress and commitment. Dr Drew standing on the newly paved roads, sidewalks and improved drainage systems emphasized their importance and how they represent freedom moving ahead in daily lives.

At the roots by which independence becomes real in the lives of ordinary people, every lane restored, every culvert replaced, every blacktop laid is a piece of that freedom, practical, measurable, and felt,” he stated.

The Prime Minister also outlined the government’s achievements over the past years including increased minimum wages, historic pensions for Government Auxiliary Employees, and social programs including ASPIRE, which has empowered 4000 young people since then.

The Prime Minister also shed light on the infrastructural projects which have been led across St Kitts and Nevis including climate smart housing, improved water systems, solar powered desalination plants, and other enhancements on key health and education facilities.

He further acknowledged all the challenges faced by the federation over years including global inflation, climate change, and geopolitical uncertainties. Dr Drew then called for unity and resilience asserting that true independence demands a steady and disciplined effort.

"No road can be built if each stone resists the other, no house can stand if each wall pushes against the other, and no nation can endure if each citizen sees him or herself separate from the whole," he said.

Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew then also honoured citizens with awards recognizing them for their decades of service in different field including healthcare, education, and agriculture. He then shared a vision for future which the prime minister said is rooted with sustainability through sun, wind and sea.

We will remain bold and careful, bold enough to change what must be changed and careful enough to secure what must be secured,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister then ended his address stating, ‘"Together, we are stronger, together we are safer, together we are free," calling the nation to move forward with hope and determination.