“My people are getting attacked,” Selena Gomez Cries for Mexico in IG story, later deletes video

Selena Gomez, the renowned American actress and singer shared a shocking video on her official Instagram account, where she was seen crying as she stated that “My people are getting attacked”. This came out as a bold move by the celebrity, which left her fans to question what had actually happened.

While she uploaded the video on Instagram story, Selena deleted it within half an hour which further raised questions, of what the actor might be into. In the video Selena stated, “I just wanted to say that I feel sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, they don't understand. I'm so sorry. I wish I could do.”

She made this statement crying and wiping up her tears. She also captioned the video as ‘I am sorry Mexico.’

Notably, after President Trump’s inauguration, he fulfilled his promise of mass deportation and initiated his actions by sending back several Mexicans. According to President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, approximately 4000 Mexicans have so far been deported which includes individuals of every age.

The deportees were sent back on four flights using the civil aircrafts, as Mexico refused a deportation flight which was operated by US military. Not just that deportation to other countries including Brazil and Colombia have also been made by President Donald Trump after his inauguration.

Netizens react on Selena Gomez’ crying video

However, Selena Gomez reaction on the recent incident has sparked mixed reactions among netizens who seem to judge her over her statement. This is to be noted that Selena has Mexican roots as her father was from a Mexican descent.

A user named Neisha Ry asked on Facebook, “Is she serious? Did she cry like this for the Nungray family or for the woman who was set on fire on the subway? Or all the killings or attempted bombings from the undocumented in the last 6 months? Just two weeks ago here in Chicago they found a mass number of bombs in an apartment of an undocumented. Did she cry for the Americans that dies. I’m just wondering.”

Another user wrote, “Every time a celebrity shows political support to a candidate, we always assume they do it only for the sake of being labeled as a good person, seeing her crying, I realized how they are affected by that, beside all the money, power and influence she have there's nothing she can do to protect these people, nothing she could have done to prevent Trump's re-election. It's just sad.”

“I feel bad for them, but the majority of Latino men and a significant number of Latino women voted for Trump, knowing that he's a big, massive racist. Did they think that he would only come for Muslims? This is what happens when you refused to vote for the black woman. FOFO,” wrote another user named Aine Foley on Facebook.