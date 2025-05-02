64-Year-Old UWI Lecturer Goes Missing, Last Seen April 25

The missing woman was reported by her niece, who told police that Sylvia had not answered her or her family’s calls for some time.

The police officials have ended research after lecturer from the University of West Indies, who mysteriously disappeared without any trace was found on Friday. The missing person was a 64-years-old Michelle Sylvia John who resided at the Second Drive, Mt Dor road, in Champ Fleurs.

The reports of the missing lady were made by her niece to the police authorities who stated that Sylvia has not been picking up her or her family’s calls since a while. While shedding light on her disappearance she stated that she last talked to her over WhatsApp at around 1:00 pm on April 25th.

The niece further claimed that after consistently not answering the phone calls, she decided to visit her house only to find no trace of her. As per the niece, she visited the house on 30th April around 3:00 pm and added that there were no signs of chaos and the conditions seemed totally stable with every personal belonging intact.

The niece also confirmed that there were no signs of forced entry or violence as well in the house. A report was immediately filed to the police officials, who stated that a probe has been launched to find her, which now ended with her discovery.

As per the details shared by the police officials, John had an African descent, with dark brown complexion, short hair, brown eyes and wore glasses with hunched back.

Notably, John has been employed as an Assistant Professor at the University of the West Indies and has been working there since years. While enquiries into her whereabouts were launched, teachers and other staff members were also questioned to find any trace.

The authorities also urged the locals to share relevant information with the concerned authorities and report any information they have to their nearest Police station. while the search has now ended the teacher is currently residing with her family and niece at her residence, while no further information was released related to her death.