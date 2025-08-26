Grenada: Containerised Clinics arrive in Carriacou to boost healthcare

The arrival of the mobile facility marks a major boost for the island’s healthcare system. It comes shortly after the Princess Royal Hospital received a brand-new X-Ray machine donated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Grenada has taken a significant leap in revolutionizing its healthcare services across sister isle Carriacou by welcoming containerized medical clinics from US. These clinics has been offered by the United States Southern Command in partnership in order to enhance the healthcare facilities across the island nation specifically after the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The mobile facility arrived in the island complements the recent installation of a brand-new X-Ray machine at the island’s Princess Royal Hospital, which was donated by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). These updates in the healthcare sector represents the authorities’ continuous efforts on improving the accessibility and quality of healthcare facilities across their sister islands as well.

Key features of the Containerized clinics

Mobile and Flexible: Designed for rapid deployment, these clinics are easy to transport to remote and underserved areas, helping in improving the overall health sector through enhanced services.

Self Sufficient: The clinics are equipped with Solar power panels, battery storage and water purification systems making them self-sufficient allowing independent operation.

Comprehensive: These clinics are designed to deliver primary care, emergency services and diagnostics with special care ensuring thorough treatment.

Benefits to Communities

The arrival of these containerized clinics is expected to improve the access to healthcare in smaller or more isolated communities. These will also help enable swift deployment in emergency situations and in disaster relief efforts. The containerized clinics are also a cost-effective method of delivering health services to the citizens, when permanent infrastructure is limited or difficult.

The Ministry of Local affairs highlighted that these developments reflect the strong partnerships between the Government of Grenada and the United States Southern Command, and international agencies.

“The partnership between the United States Southern Command and the local healthcare authorities aims to enhance healthcare delivery in the region,’ the Ministry noted.

With both the containerized clinic and the X-ray machine now operational, Carriacou and Petite Martinique are positioned well to deliver timely and reliable care to the residents.