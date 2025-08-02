Associates Times Associates Times: West Indies and Caribbean News Online
Saturday, 2nd August 2025

St Kitts and Nevis rolls out exciting calendar for 42nd Independence celebration

St Kitts and Nevis has unveiled an exciting schedule of events for its 42nd Independence celebration, themed “Perpetual Progress – A Sustainable Future in View."

Written by Amara Campbell

Updated At 2025-08-02 09:37:29

42nd Independence celebration in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis has rolled out an exciting calendar for its 42nd Independence anniversary celebrations. The vibrant month-long calendar of activities blends patriotism with culture and activities that will follow through late October. Under the theme, “Perpetual Progress – A Sustainable Future in View.” 

Complete calendar of events for 42nd Independence celebrations in St Kitts and Nevis 

AUGUST 

Friday 01 August 

  • MV Christena Disaster Memorial Service 

Thursday 14 August 

  • CPL T20: Patriots vs Falcons 

Friday 15 August 

  • CPL T20: Patriots vs Amazon Warriors 

Sunday 17 August 

  • CPL T20: Patriots vs Knight Riders 

Tuesday 19 August 

  • CPL T20: Patriots vs Kings 

Wednesday 20 August 

  • CONVERSATIONS 
  • Reflections & Hopes: Episode 1 – A New Start 
  • Panel: Making Sense of Self-Worth, Social Media & Self-Awareness 

Thursday 21 August 

  • CPL T20: Patriots vs Royals 

Wednesday 27 August 

  • CONVERSATIONS 
  • Episode 2: What Role Should Our Global Family Play in Building St. Kitts and Nevis? 

Friday 29 August 

  • National Colours Day #1 (Wear Green

Saturday 30 August 

  • National Tree Planting Day 
  • Launch of “Deep Roots, Strong Nation” Tree Planting Competition 

Monday 01 September 

  • New School Year Begins 

SEPTEMBER 

Wednesday 03 September 

  • CONVERSATIONS 
  • Reflections & Hopes: Episode 3 – Beyond the Beach Towel 
  • Panel: St. Kitts and Nevis as a Premier Luxury Tourism Destination 

Friday 05 September 

  • National Colours Day #2 (Wear Red
  • Cabinet Primary School Visits (East Zone) 

Saturday 06 September 

  • Gender Affairs Minister’s Sporting Challenge 

Sunday 07 September 

  • Gender Affairs Mini Chef Competition 

Tuesday 09 September 

  • Prime Minister’s Lecture Series 

Wednesday 10 September 

  • Cabinet Primary School Visits (West Zone) 
  • CONVERSATIONS 
  • Episode 4 – From Harm to Healing: Public Health & the Way Forward 

Thursday 11 September 

  • Cabinet Primary School Visits (Basseterre Zone) 
  • Unsung Heroes Awards Ceremony 

Friday 12 September 

  • National Colours Day #3 (Wear Yellow
  • Wear It Yellow Rally 
  • National Sneaker Day 

Saturday 13 September 

  • TASTE SKN (Sept 13–20) 
  • Caricom Creativity for Employment & Business Opportunity Fair (CEBO) 

Sunday 14 September 

  • National Service of Gratitude & Gospel Concert 

Monday 15 September 

  • National Fruit Day 

Tuesday 16 September – NATIONAL HEROES DAY 

  • Ministry of Tourism & JEMS Management Team Fish Fiesta 
  • Heroes’ Day Observances 
  • Wreath Laying & Recognition Ceremony 
  • A.C.E. Panel Discussion 
  • Community Church Services 
  • “Legacy of the Nation” – St. Christopher National Trust 
  • Heroes Day Luncheon for the Elderly 
  • Rotary Club of Liamuiga 

Wednesday 17 September 

  • Cabinet Visits to High Schools & CFBC 

Thursday 18 September – PATRIOTIC DAY 

  • National Colours Day #4 (Wear White
  • School/Youth Patriotic Programmes 
  • "Nation Gears 4 Greatness" Expo 
  • Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s Independence Cocktail 

Friday 19 September – INDEPENDENCE DAY 

  • Independence Ceremonial Parade 
  • Independence Salute to the Nation 
  • Prime Minister’s Independence Day Toast 
  • Independence Children’s Breakfast 
  • TDC Independence Ceremonial Awards Ceremony 

Saturday 20 September 

  • Charlestown Secondary School 75th Anniversary Production 
  • Independence Road Ride – Kitts-Nevis Trades & Labour Union 

Thursday 25 September 

  • Primary School Independence Education Competition (Prelims) 
  • Republic Bank Green House Finals 

Friday 26 September 

  • National Colours Day #5 (Wear Black
  • Wear It Black Rally 
  • Kittitian Superhero Costume Competition 
  • Education Contest 

Saturday 27 September 

  • Brimstone Britton Independence Run 
  • Fit & Fearless Obstacle Run 
  • “Flowers, Food and Flags” by Flower Arrangers Association 
  • Charlestown Secondary School 75th Anniversary Banquet 

Monday 29 September 

  • 19th Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) 2025 Launch (Sept 29–Oct 3) 

OCTOBER 

Thursday 09 October 

  • Primary School Independence Education Competition (Finals) 

Sunday 26 October 

  • Night of Dance 

