St Kitts and Nevis rolls out exciting calendar for 42nd Independence celebration

St Kitts and Nevis has unveiled an exciting schedule of events for its 42nd Independence celebration, themed "Perpetual Progress – A Sustainable Future in View."
42nd Independence celebration in St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis has rolled out an exciting calendar for its 42nd Independence anniversary celebrations. The vibrant month-long calendar of activities blends patriotism with culture and activities that will follow through late October. Under the theme, “Perpetual Progress – A Sustainable Future in View.”
Friday 01 August
Thursday 14 August
Friday 15 August
Sunday 17 August
Tuesday 19 August
Wednesday 20 August
Thursday 21 August
Wednesday 27 August
Friday 29 August
Saturday 30 August
Monday 01 September
Wednesday 03 September
Friday 05 September
Saturday 06 September
Sunday 07 September
Tuesday 09 September
Wednesday 10 September
Thursday 11 September
Friday 12 September
Saturday 13 September
Sunday 14 September
Monday 15 September
Tuesday 16 September – NATIONAL HEROES DAY
Wednesday 17 September
Thursday 18 September – PATRIOTIC DAY
Friday 19 September – INDEPENDENCE DAY
Saturday 20 September
Thursday 25 September
Friday 26 September
Saturday 27 September
Monday 29 September
Thursday 09 October
Sunday 26 October