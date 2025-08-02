St Kitts and Nevis rolls out exciting calendar for 42nd Independence celebration

St Kitts and Nevis has unveiled an exciting schedule of events for its 42nd Independence celebration, themed “Perpetual Progress – A Sustainable Future in View."

Complete calendar of events for 42nd Independence celebrations in St Kitts and Nevis

AUGUST

Friday 01 August

MV Christena Disaster Memorial Service

Thursday 14 August

CPL T20: Patriots vs Falcons

Friday 15 August

CPL T20: Patriots vs Amazon Warriors

Sunday 17 August

CPL T20: Patriots vs Knight Riders

Tuesday 19 August

CPL T20: Patriots vs Kings

Wednesday 20 August

CONVERSATIONS

Reflections & Hopes: Episode 1 – A New Start

Panel: Making Sense of Self-Worth, Social Media & Self-Awareness

Thursday 21 August

CPL T20: Patriots vs Royals

Wednesday 27 August

CONVERSATIONS

Episode 2: What Role Should Our Global Family Play in Building St. Kitts and Nevis?

Friday 29 August

National Colours Day #1 (Wear Green)

Saturday 30 August

National Tree Planting Day

Launch of “Deep Roots, Strong Nation” Tree Planting Competition

Monday 01 September

New School Year Begins

SEPTEMBER

Wednesday 03 September

CONVERSATIONS

Reflections & Hopes: Episode 3 – Beyond the Beach Towel

Panel: St. Kitts and Nevis as a Premier Luxury Tourism Destination

Friday 05 September

National Colours Day #2 (Wear Red)

Cabinet Primary School Visits (East Zone)

Saturday 06 September

Gender Affairs Minister’s Sporting Challenge

Sunday 07 September

Gender Affairs Mini Chef Competition

Tuesday 09 September

Prime Minister’s Lecture Series

Wednesday 10 September

Cabinet Primary School Visits (West Zone)

CONVERSATIONS

Episode 4 – From Harm to Healing: Public Health & the Way Forward

Thursday 11 September

Cabinet Primary School Visits (Basseterre Zone)

Unsung Heroes Awards Ceremony

Friday 12 September

National Colours Day #3 (Wear Yellow)

Wear It Yellow Rally

National Sneaker Day

Saturday 13 September

TASTE SKN (Sept 13–20)

Caricom Creativity for Employment & Business Opportunity Fair (CEBO)

Sunday 14 September

National Service of Gratitude & Gospel Concert

Monday 15 September

National Fruit Day

Tuesday 16 September – NATIONAL HEROES DAY

Ministry of Tourism & JEMS Management Team Fish Fiesta

Heroes’ Day Observances

Wreath Laying & Recognition Ceremony

A.C.E. Panel Discussion

Community Church Services

“Legacy of the Nation” – St. Christopher National Trust

Heroes Day Luncheon for the Elderly

Rotary Club of Liamuiga

Wednesday 17 September

Cabinet Visits to High Schools & CFBC

Thursday 18 September – PATRIOTIC DAY

National Colours Day #4 (Wear White)

School/Youth Patriotic Programmes

"Nation Gears 4 Greatness" Expo

Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s Independence Cocktail

Friday 19 September – INDEPENDENCE DAY

Independence Ceremonial Parade

Independence Salute to the Nation

Prime Minister’s Independence Day Toast

Independence Children’s Breakfast

TDC Independence Ceremonial Awards Ceremony

Saturday 20 September

Charlestown Secondary School 75th Anniversary Production

Independence Road Ride – Kitts-Nevis Trades & Labour Union

Thursday 25 September

Primary School Independence Education Competition (Prelims)

Republic Bank Green House Finals

Friday 26 September

National Colours Day #5 (Wear Black)

Wear It Black Rally

Kittitian Superhero Costume Competition

Education Contest

Saturday 27 September

Brimstone Britton Independence Run

Fit & Fearless Obstacle Run

“Flowers, Food and Flags” by Flower Arrangers Association

Charlestown Secondary School 75th Anniversary Banquet

Monday 29 September

19th Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) 2025 Launch (Sept 29–Oct 3)

OCTOBER

Thursday 09 October

Primary School Independence Education Competition (Finals)

Sunday 26 October