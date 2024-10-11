Melissa Skerrit assesses progress of rehabilitation of Dominica Club

She expressed delight with the progress and said that the project will play a vital role in the development of Roseau City.

Roseau, Dominica: Melissa Skerrit- Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central took a walk through to assess the progress on the rehabilitation of the Dominica Club. Through a collaboration with Panam Sports, the project will transform the club into a venue for recreation, sports and entertainment.

She expressed delight with the progress and said that the project will play a vital role in the development of Roseau City. She was also accompanied by Chu Maoming- Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China who was assisting the government of Dominica in the project.

Melissa Skerrit extended gratitude to the Ambassador for helping Dominica in the rehabilitation of the project. The project is taking place through the partnership between the Olympic Committee and Panam Sports. The goal is to develop the city through sports, entertainment and tourism.

Melissa Skerrit added that the government promised the people of Roseau and now they are working on their commitment to enhance the city. The project is part of the Roseau Enhancement Project and the facility will offer chance to enhance the sports sector while providing space for tennis, pickleball, squash and roller skating.

The project is being constructed in different phases as the first phase will feature the clearing of the site, the demolition of the structure and further rehabilitation of the tennis courts. In the second phase, other construction work will take place which will enhance the sports infrastructure and other tourism offerings.

Notably, the Dominica Club was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in 2017, as it had been the home for tennis for many years. Now, the transformation of the club will provide a proper market to the local and small business holders by offering them access to different markets across the globe.

Melissa Skerrit added that the local community will benefit from the project and the economy will also be enhanced. It will create new jobs and income opportunities for the local citizens of Dominica.