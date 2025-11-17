Four climate-smart homes handed over to families in St Kitts and Nevis

During a ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley presented keys to the new homeowners, highlighting the impact of homeownership in fostering dignity and empowerment.

St Kitts and Nevis: Four new families have received keys to their new houses at the East Street Apartment Building through the National Housing Corporation. The government of St Kitts and Nevis extended gratitude and noted that this is a great step in transforming lives and strengthening communities.

During a ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Housing Dr Geoffrey Hanley presented the keys to three of the new homeowners. He said that these families have now received their home ownerships and they will live the lives of dignity.

Members of the Federal Cabinet, NHC representatives and other community members have joined to celebrate the moment and extend gratitude to the people who have experienced the moments of empowerment and progress.

A team from NHC have visited various sites where the houses are under construction in July 2025. One of the housing projects is underway at Harry Phipps where 10 two-bedroom houses are being constructed. This construction is being carried out by four contractors and the structures are in different stages of construction.

In addition to that, the construction of 19 homes in Stapleton is also proceeding well as NHC’s General Manager noted that they have secured additional land and cleared for additional housing projects.

The projects that are constructing new homes at different sites will include Stapleton, Harry Phipps, Ottley’s and Sandy Point. “We have already constructed two buildings on East Street, and we are about to demolish some existing structures to start another building in the last quarter of this year,” said Ms. Rawlins.

"We are now doing West Street, and we are now going up to the second floor. That building will be four storeys and we have already built-out the first floor. We are almost at 200 homes completed and [under construction], and that does not include the ones I mentioned in Gillard’s Meadow, Newton Ground, nor Sandy Point,” she further added that they thanked the corporation for their support.