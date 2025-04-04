Platform for new runway at Dominica International Airport nears completion

Roseau, Dominica: The platform for the new runway and terminal of Dominica International Airport is nearly halfway complete. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared the progress report and said that the country is making strides as the work is progressing rapidly and pushing ahead of schedule.

With Dominica’s unique terrain in mind, the workers have finished four culverts to manage water flow. In addition to that, backfilling is underway and the blasting at the terminal area continues as they get closer to the foundation phase. As per Prime Minister Dr Skerrit, the terminal will stand tall as a symbol in the upcoming time.

CEO of the International Airport, Samuel Johnson added that the majority of the work is actually going to be the development of the platform, on top of which the runway and the terminal and all the facilities are going to sit.

The air flux portion is about 40% complete. He added, “We are on track slightly ahead of schedule, but that is very slightly. And in terms of the earthworks, we are hoping to have them completed probably in another year. And then to start some of the land side facilities, construction for that to start sometime this year.”

He further added that the main elements that had happened earlier included the development of the culverts at the bottom of the valleys because in Dominica, it rains a lot. In order to counter the situation, the workers will have to ensure that there are waterways, clearly defined waterways that, the water can flow unimpeded, underneath the runway.

With the filling of the valleys and the cutting of the mountains, together will form the platform on top of which the runway and the air shoot will be finally constructed CEO added, “We have the 3% soil mixing. We mix 3% cement with the soil in layers, compact it, and then we continue to the next layer. So this will be the backfill process on the runway and also on the general areas and on the slope side.”

In addition to the earthworks, they have a lot of slope reinforcement. They have a lot of drainage happening on the slopes to ensure that all surface water is taken away from the alignment of the runway and also from the alignment of the terminal in the other area.

In terms of excavation, blasting still continues at the terminal area. The workers haven't gotten to the foundation design level for the foundation, but they are close. In the next few months, Dominica will be looking forward to the commencement of the construction of the terminal, the foundation for the terminal.

Right now, the project has finalized the review of the shop drawings, the construction drawings. They are close to the foundation and the design level for the foundation. Blasting should be done for the terminal area, and then they will start construction. The construction for internal can begin and it will be aligned with the runway construction.