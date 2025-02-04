Late actor Tony Todd to make his final appearance in Final Destination Bloodline

Final Destination franchise is set to release after a wait of 14 years, however, the release of the next part ‘Final Destination Bloodline’ becomes even more special as it will feature late actor Tony Todd, marking his last appearance on the big screen. Tony Todd, who died on 6th November 2024, played the role of William Bludworth in the movie, and fans are excited to watch their favorite for the last time in the movie.

The 6th edition of the famous franchise is set to rule out the theatres with its chilling scenes. The movie is expected to feature even scarier and scenes full of blood as were seen in the previous editions. The signature horror elements of the movie, a glimpse of which in the trailer has already set the bar high among the fans to go and watch the movie in theatres on 16th May.

The trailer of the movie showed a tattoo artist horrifically dying after a series of incidents left him hanging on the ceiling, in the most vulnerable state possible. A chain tied to the ceiling fan accidentally entangles with his nose ring, and as the fan swings, the tattoo artist tries to untangle his nose ring but fails to do so. After several tries, he accidentally spills fuel, which leads to fire, leading to his death.

Netizens share excitement on Final Destination Bloodline

Notably, the announcement of the next part in the movie franchise has come out as a big surprise for the fans who have been waiting for the same for a while. The fans while expressing their opinions through social media are stating their unbiased opinions.

A user named Nicholas Andrew wrote on Facebook, “Every Final Destination never disappoints and always brings something extra to the table. This movie is going to be epic and probably connected to the OG in some way. Much like the last one was. Which was great. Like it was chilling when the couple got on the same plane that Carter and Alex were fighting on and getting escorted out. There are creative ways this franchise always brings it back to the OG.”

Jasmin Lynch another user wrote on Facebook, “I mean i don't think that's physically possibly but my god it did what every other final destination has done before hand. Scared the bajeebees out of me the buildup to everything, just from this clip, that feeling hasn't changed since the last movie.”