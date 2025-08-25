Ryde Dymond Customers to launch Ryde Go app, aims to connect riders with drivers directly

Grenada: Ryde Dymond Customers, a smart taxi booking app operated in Grenada is all set to launch its another brand-new customer app, “Ryde Go.” The app is designed with a purpose to connect the riders directly with professional drivers of Ryde Diamond.

The launch will be held in the coming weeks as the officials of Ryde Dymond noted that the app will be a landmark step in enhancing the experience of the customers. It will be built specifically for the riders who will use the app to book their ride anywhere, anytime in Grenada. The app will foster convenience for the citizens and the riders who are looking for a seamless and hassle-free ride.

The aim behind the launch is to create a user-friendly platform which will be used by the customers to enjoy seamless rides in Grenada. The access to professional drivers will get easier for the customers as they will have to just tap on their phone for their booking and picking the rides.



The Ryde Go app will improve the connection with the customers and also position the benefits of the upcoming launch of the Ryde Digital Wallet among the audience. The Wallet app will be integrated with Ryde Go as a feature that will allow smooth and secure transactions between users and merchants across the island nation.

Spokerperson from Ryde Dymond Junior Geoge highlighted the features and noted that it is more than just an app as it is the future of transportation and digital interaction in Grenada. He said that the app will create innovative solutions for the customers who are looking to create new opportunities for their driver partners and local businesses.

Under the theme- “Anywhere, Anytime, Grenada,” the Ryde Diamond invited all customers to download the app and get their first hand experience for their transportation.

Ryde Dymond is a premium rideshare service that is designed to deliver the highest quality and safest transportation experience. It offers a seamless experience for both drivers and riders.