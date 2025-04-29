Trinidad and Tobago: UNC beats PNM with landslide victory in general elections 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: United National Congress (UNC) secured a landslide victory in the general elections 2025 of Trinidad and Tobago on April 28, 2025. With the election results, Kamla Persad Bissessar has turned out to be the next leader of the country and the supporters of the UNC have celebrated the victory with dance and greetings.

Kamla Persad Bissessar secured victory in Siparia constituency with more than 9565 votes and defeated PNM’s candidate Natasha Mohammed who secured only 1921 votes. In addition to that, another major victory for UNC was secured by Roger Alexander in Tunapuna constituency with more than 8105 constituency, defeating PNM’s candidate Esmond Forde.

Health Minister Terrance Deyal Singh also secured major defeat in St Joseph as the victory was secured by Devesh Maharaj of UNC with major vote share. Even in Tobago East and Tobago West, PNM failed to secure victory and lost the elections to Tobago People’s Party.

Roodal Moonilal of the UNC has also secured victory in the Oropouche East constituency with 8283 votes. He defeated Richard Ragbir and secured major share in the constituency.

Kamla Persad delivered her winning speech after the landslide victory and noted, “You have carried me on a journey that was filled with love, with determination, and resilience. I started off this campaign by saying, you will be the real heroes in this story. And I end this campaign saying the same, You are the real heroes in this story of Trinidad and Tobago. All of you, I cannot single out one or two or three. There have been so many thousands of you working in your zones, working in your sections.”

She further noted that today was a really great display of cooperation and of hard work where everyone stood in their zone and worked. Whether the seat was superior, whether the seat was Saint Joseph, whether it was to Napuna, whichever seat it was, we had teams and teams of activists and people working every single seat. And so they did so well.

She expressed delight to the people and citizens and added, “All of you, thank you for showing up. Thank you for staying on the course and believing in our great party.”

PNM expressed disappointment over the defeat and added that they will work to rebuild.