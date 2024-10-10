The Norwegian couple revealed that the Greenhouse was a solution to their problem of tackling the harsh winters of Norway which can last up to 6 months and fulfill their passion for farming.

In the heart of rural Norway, a small family transformed their home into a natural paradise amid the harsh winters in the nation. The Norwegian family covered their house with a Glass blanket in the form of a Greenhouse, ensuring that the temperatures inside their house remained warm to cultivate crops and raise livestock year-round.

The Norwegian couple revealed that the Greenhouse was a solution to their problem of tackling the harsh winters of Norway which can last up to 6 months and fulfill their passion for farming. As the owner talked about the planning of the house, they revealed that the foundation for the greenhouse was led first to accommodate the final structure of the house.

The greenhouse is of industrial standards and made out of thick glass to maintain a temperature difference between the inner and outer surroundings. This design completely comes out for rescue to accomplish their passion for growing their own food, but the extreme climatic conditions in winter hindered them from doing so.

Norwegian Family wraps home in Glass Blanket, turning Winter into Summer

The beautiful house is home to several varieties of fruit trees, bushes, and seasonal vegetables that grow effortlessly inside the surroundings. The greenhouse notably included trees of peaches, apricots, figs, almonds, and cherries.

The greenhouse resident stated that it was her dream to create an orchard here and occupy all the trees that can’t survive in the outside environment. The owner of the home who is also an architect stated that she took a lot of research and used her own knowledge to build out the structure of the house.

The owner also remembered a day in February when the winters started fading a little, and the temperatures outside in the day dropped to -5 degrees Celsius, the temperature inside the greenhouse remained 20 degrees Celsius stating the efficiency of the structure.

Norwegian Family wraps home in Glass Blanket, turning Winter into Summer

The Greenhouse emerged out as a hit for the architecture as it emerges out to be a complete paradise for a nature enthusiast. The orchards seemed full of organic harvests and beauty that can’t be described in words.

The Greenhouse notably occupies a two-story house, including almost every facility and a structure that is as normal as a residential house. The Greenhouse also included windows at the top which can open and close when necessary to maintain optimal temperature as necessary.

The winters in Norway are truly long and brutal, covering the entire country in snow for almost half of the year. The family highlighted that even a couple of hours of sunlight is just enough to keep their surroundings warm, even though the outside temperatures remain unbearably high.

"It doesn't take much. Even just a couple of hours of sunshine can raise the temperature significantly. The greenhouse floor heats up, and everything inside feels like a warm bubble compared to the biting cold outside," says the owner.

Norwegian Family wraps home in Glass Blanket, turning Winter into Summer For the family, the house is way more than a protection from winters, and a way to protect themselves. It is a hope for sustainability to them, and a commitment to self-sufficiency and the pursuit of their passion. They revealed that this environment has helped them to teach the kids where their food comes from and how to grow it.

The construction of the Greenhouse and the creation of a vibrant space for them inside the atmosphere has helped them to tackle the harsh winters and create a thriving ecosystem in harmony with what is available to them.

The construction of the innovative structure is a testament to the power of adaptation the couple holds in light.