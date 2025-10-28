Seven dead as Hurricane Melissa strikes the Caribbean

The National Hurricane Centre confirmed that four victims from Haiti were from Fontamara and Marigot, while two victims from Jamaica were from St. Elizabeth and Hanover.

Caribbean: Around 7 people have died in the Caribbean due to Hurricane Melissa and one child has been missing in the chaos created by the thunderstorms and rainfall. According to the updates, four people have died in Haiti, 2 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica and one has been recorded in the Dominican Republic.

The National Hurricane Centre noted that four people from Haiti were from Fontamara and Marigot, while two people from Jamaica were from St. Elizabeth and Hanover. In addition to that, three landslides have also occurred in these areas. Flash Flooding due to heavy rainfall has also occurred in these countries amid the threat of Hurricane Melissa.

The weather report also noted that Catastrophic flash flooding, landslides, and destructive winds will continue through today, causing widespread infrastructural damage, power and communication outages, and isolated communities.

It is also expected that total structural failure is possible near the path of Melissa’s center. Along the southern coast, life-threatening storm surge and damaging waves are expected through the day.

As per the updates, the citizens are asked to stay cautious about the weather as failure to act may result in serious injury or loss of life. Conditions have been deteriorating in Jamaica as extremely dangerous Category 5 Melissa slowly approached the country.

The United States Air Force Reserve sent its 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (Hurricane Hunters) in the area of Hurricane Melissa on Monday. It is aimed at collecting the relevant data for the National Hurricane Center and noted that the wind speed that is reaching towards Jamaica is 175 mph and it has turned into Category 5.

The reports also added that Hurricane Hunters are in the air and experts say this next round of reconnaissance data could confirm Melissa as one of the top three strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded.

The hunters are on a mission to collect vital data that will help meteorologists determine Melissa’s true strength, size, and projected path. Their work could mean the difference between life and death for communities in the storm’s path.