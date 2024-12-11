New NCI office opens at Port Zante, Dr Douglas attends ceremony

National Caribbean Insurance Company noted that they are delighted to locate their new office at Port Zante as it will help them interact with passengers directly.

St Kitts and Nevis: National Caribbean Insurance (NCI) has officially opened its new head office at Port Zante on Monday in the presence of government officials. While collaborating with the government of St Kitts and Nevis, the location for the new office has been changed to enhance interaction with the passengers.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas attended the official launch and lauded the development as it would enhance services of Port Zante and cruise sector of St Kitts and Nevis. He noted that the relocation will play a significant role in enhancing websites and making it more accessible for the citizens.

The NCI works under the theme, ”Always here for you- All Ways.” Minister Douglas was accompanied by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, Minister Konris Maynard, ECCB Governor, and Management Directors. Other officials from NCI also attended the official launch of the new office at Port Zante.

He also extended greetings to National Caribbean Insurance for turning 51 and lauded their service for such a long period of time in enhancing the cruise sector of the country. Minister Douglas added that the anniversary of NCI has marked its new birth at Port Zante and noted that the relocation will also be significant for the customers as it would help in accommodating more passengers.

National Caribbean Insurance Company noted that they are delighted to locate their new office at Port Zante as it will help them interact with passengers directly.

Notably, Port Zante welcomed four cruise ships on Tuesday with thousands of passengers. Minister Douglas extended his full support to the tourism sector of St Kitts and Nevis and announced that the cruise sector will record huge success this season.

On December 3, 2024, Port Zante welcomed six cruise ships and welcomed over 12,000 passengers in one day. Minister Douglas said that St Kitts and Nevis has been growing due to the efforts made by the tourism ministry to position the country an ideal destination.