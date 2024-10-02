Grenada Film Festival set for October 2024; to feature films, workshops, events
Grenada: The 2024 edition of the film festival of Grenada will feature lineup of films, workshops and events from October 23 to 27, 2024. Filmmakers, creatives and film lovers will be gathered to celebrate the cinema in the week-long activities.
The schedule of the events has also been unveiled as the authorities stated that the activities will inspire and ignite creativity. With events such as pre-festival lime, creative immersive business session and film viewings, the festival will explore new opportunities in industry.
It will serve as the platform for the locals to showcase their talents and participate in events to enhance their footprints. The special and renowned films released in 2023 and 2024 will be showcased in the festival and awards will also be given to honour directors and actors.
Festival Schedule
On October 23, 2024: Pre-Festival Lime will be held at 7: 00 pm, featuring meet and greet of the filmmakers.
On October 24, 2024: Opening Day
At 9: 00 pm: Creative Immersive Business Session will be held to explore production impact and opportunities in the film industry of Grenada
At 6: 00 pm: Mystique Masqurade Annual Gala and Fundraiser will feature the participation of the actors and local artiste. The dress code of the day will be Avant Guard Fashion.
At 4: 30 pm: The film Viewings will feature the showcase of the shorts block films including Paria’s Pearl, Jonkonnu Nuh Dead. Shattered Tides, To End All, Spells, Black Ibis and Hip Hops.
At 6: 30 pm: The feature film called Yubism: Life and Art of Yubi Kirindongo will be shown.
At 8: 00 pm: Another feature film will be shown.
On October 25, 2024:
At 1: 00 pm: The Conversations and Oil Down will be held between filmmakers and industry festures.
At 1: 30 pm: Screenings will be held under the theme: Shorts Food, Survival, Legacy
At 3: 00 pm: Conversations
At 4: 30 pm: Film Viewings will showcase the feature film called Haiti is a Nation of Artist
At 6: 00 pm: Feature Film of the Great British Documentary
At 9: 00 pm: Shorts under the theme: Pride across Oceans
On October 26, 2024:
At 7: 00 pm Sharing of Experience
At 1: 00 pm: Workshop
At 1: 30 pm: Feature Film: Brahimie Road: A Museum of Memory
At 3: 00 pm: Beachside Chat
At 4: 30 pm: Film Viewing will features Shorts: Danger and Discovery
At 6: 00 pm: Shorts: Guardians of Heritage
At 8: 00 pm: Feature: Bankie Banx: King of Dune
At 10: 30 pm: After Party
On October 27, 2024: Film Viewing
At 4: 30 pm: Series
At 6: 00 pm: Feature
