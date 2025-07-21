Parade of Bands to commence for Lucian Carnival 2025

The parade will start at 10 am from the Choc Roundabout, with around 10 groups set to perform in the band showcase.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Parade of the Bands will take to the streets of Saint Lucia for Lucian Carnival 2025 with the performances of 10 bands tomorrow (July 21, 2025). Around 7,000 revellers will perform for different bands and compete with each other by performing heritage dance and showcasing cultural appeal.

The parade will begin at 10 am at the Choc Roundabout and around 10 groups will participate in the band performance. The bands such as Xuvo Carnival Band, Fuzion Mas, Tribe of Twell, Xpressions Carnival Band, Island Tribe Carnival Band, Royalities Xtreme Carnival Band, Just 4 Fun, Pheonix Carnival Band, Legends Carnival Band, and Insonmeil Carnival Band will perform in the parade of bands.

Parade Route

The route for the Parade of the bands is as follows. The parade will commence at the Choc Roundabout and head south utilizing the south bound lanes towards the Vigie Roundabout, then turn right onto the John Compton Highway into the city.

The Bands will then turn left onto Jn. Baptiste Street for judging near Anchorage, then make a right onto Darling Road, right onto Jeremie Street, left onto Peynier Street, right onto Micoud Street, right onto Manoel Street, right onto Jeremie Street and left onto John Compton Highway where they will make their return to the Choc Roundabout.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force along with the Carnival Planning & Management Committee (CPMC) will work closely to ensure the safety of the performers and audience. Fully staffed medical tents will be installed to provide immediate response to any emergencies. The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force will be out in full force across both days, ensuring the safety, order, and smooth flow of the festivities.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has issued its Traffic Management Plan for the two-day event. Motorists are urged to observe all signage, follow directions from traffic personnel, and make use of alternative routes and back roads to avoid unnecessary congestion and delays. Park and Ride services are available for revellers from the Orange Grove parking lot and near Northern Electrical in Bois D’Orange.

Organizers are appealing to all patrons and residents to plan ahead and exercise patience and caution during this festive period.

The Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC) encourages everyone to participate safely and respectfully as Saint Lucia celebrates the national spectacle of the Parade of the Bands.