SKN Nature Project to transform 100-acre land into tabasco pepper farm

The SKN Nature Project is revitalizing 100 acres of land in St. Kitts and Nevis to grow Tabasco peppers, enhancing local food security and employment opportunities.

St. Kitts and Nevis: A 100-acre underutilized land in St. Kitts and Nevis has been transformed into a modern and productive agriculture system where Tabasco peppers are now being cultivated. It is part of the SKN Nature Project, which stands for National Agricultural Transformation Utilizing Resources Efficiently.

The land is also used for a diversified crop system growing crops such as sweet potatoes, pumpkins, soursop, sugar apple, and avocado are being grown for local consumption and food security.

All these crops are being produced under the newly launched SKN Nature Project of St. Kitts and Nevis where the local workers have also been given jobs to use modern farming techniques. SKN Nature Project is an initiative of the government to modernize the agriculture sector with proper investment and other techniques.

At the ground, Tabasco peppers are being cultivated for export, with up to 50,000 pounds per container heading to international markets. The crops were cultivated using techniques such as drip irrigation, water storage and processing facilities.

The project will employ up to 200 people at its full capacity and many will be drawn directly from the STEP programme. The project was announced under the Sustainable Island State Agenda, aiming to enhance food security and reduce the cost of living.

Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis explained the project and stated that this will help in a deliberate national shift toward food security, self-sufficiency and economic resilience.

“The initiative reflected a deliberate national shift toward smarter use of the resources, greater self-sufficiency and long-term resilience. It was aimed at continuing building a Sustainable Island State which is one acre at a time,” said the prime minister.

The main purpose behind the initiative is to reduce the food import bill, support the local farmers and creating more jobs. PM Drew said that the project will move St. Kitts and Nevis forward by producing more and creating opportunities of employment right here at home.