St Kitts and Nevis Launches Drone-Based Survey to Tackle Water Shortages

This drone survey will help find out more water sources across St Kitts and Nevis and increase the overall capacity of the island.

St Kitts and Nevis: In a significant move towards development, the St Kitts and Nevis Water service department is conducting an important project, which started earlier this week on 19th May. According to the water services department, a semi airborne geophysical survey will be carried out in the communities across the Island.

The minister of public affairs, Konris G M Maynard stated that this project represents a major step forward in addressing the water challenges that the island currently faces. The drone technology will notably help to identify underground water sources much effectively that will also strengthen the national supply and also improve the long-term water security for everyone across the island.

Minister Maynard urged the locals for cooperation, while the drones work to carry out the survey. He also stated that public should cooperate while respecting marked areas where high-voltage equipment will be in use.

“Your support is essential as we work to secure a more reliable and sustainable water future for St. Kitts and Nevis,” he stated.

As per the information shared by the Water service department, the survey involves the installation of metal rods or electrodes in the ground, which will then carry the electrical current to further generate some geophysical data. The officials will mark this year through markers and warning tapes to prevent locals from invading.

New Water Sources to be found

This survey could significantly help the association find new water sources across St Kitts and Nevis and to locate new sources in the coming few weeks. The survey will be conducted across several different communities, and as per the information shared the drones will fly in a counterclockwise direction across the island.

While this is being carried out, the authorities have requested the authorities to not create an alarm as they see any drones flying in their area. This project is aimed at increasing the overall water supply of St Kitts and Nevis, this project will significantly help the island nation in its overall development.