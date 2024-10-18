71 vehicles imported by local Nevisians arrive at Long Point Port

Premier Mark Brantley lauded the transformation of the island nation and said that the standards of living of the people have been rising.

Nevis: A total of 71 vehicles have arrived at the Long Point Port to deliver the orders placed by the local people of Nevis. On Thursday, the cars were placed in line as the first shipment featured different models.

Premier Mark Brantley lauded the transformation of the island nation and said that the standards of living of the people have been rising. He shed light on the flourishing local economy and marked that the economy in Nevis is growing as it made people invest in items such as cars and homes.

Along with adding the hashtag, ”We are growing Nevis Together,” Premier Brantley expressed delight and stressed that collective efforts are being made to grow and develop the local community in Nevis. He called it a good indication and said that the living standard has been rising across the island nation.

Premier Mark Brantley also shared the data of the cars and other vehicles that were imported in Nevis since 2012.

Number of Vehicles Imported in Nevis

According to the statistics, a total of 123 vehicles were welcomed by Nevisian in 2012, marking an upsurge from the previous year. While 2013 has remained quite flourished with the investment was being made in 153 vehicles by the common people of Nevis.

While showing further upward trends, Nevis bought 191 vehicles in 2014 from foreign countries, which was huge from 2013. 2015 recorded a significant upward trend and broke all records by welcoming 385 vehicles to Nevis Port, which was almost a 101% hike from the previous year.

In 2016, 380 vehicles were imported by the local people of Nevis from foreign countries, marking a short decline of 5 vehicles. Despite facing a decline, the island nation recorded another record-breaking year in 2017, in which Nevisians imported 471 vehicles, marking a hike of 24%.

In 2018, a total of 425 vehicles arrived in Nevis, while in 2019, the count stood at 481. 340 vehicles were imported by the local people in 2020 and 355 were welcomed in 2021. The figure of 474 was again touched by the economy of Nevis in 2022, while 560 were ordered in 2023.

In 2024, the arrival of vehicles has also remained record breaking, marking a hike of 43% till October 17, 2024. So far, people in Nevis have welcomed 603 vehicles in Nevis and other shipments of the cars are expected to visit the country next month.

Since 2012, Nevis Island welcomed 4,941 vehicles as ordered by the local people for their daily use and other purposes. Premier Brantley expressed delight and stated that the local economy is in good shape in Nevis while empowering citizens to buy such things that are considered unaffordable for the small island nations.

Notably, the numbers don’t include vehicles imported for sale into Nevis by TDC and Horsfords, indicating the income surge of the local people.

Local Economy Surging in Nevis

In addition to that, Premier Mark Brantley also showcased the glimpses of the Oualie Water Taxi Facility where huge chunk of tourists was seen enjoying the offerings of the island nation. He called it a great contributor towards enhancing the income for the locals and making them empower with their earnings.

As the cruise tourism started in Nevis, Premier shared that the tourism sector is expected to experience robust business season which will benefit the local community. He said that the investment of the tourists in the offerings of the country and the people who provide this service to them is boosting their ways of earning income.

Major Project in Nevis

Earlier, Premier Mark Brantley highlighted that they are working to enhance employment in the country by investing in the creative economy and other major infrastructural projects. He noted that the water taxi pier and reception hall was constructed in Nevis, revolutionizing the access to the tourists.

The hospital infrastructure was expanded with the installation of the CT scan, Mammogram, Ambulances and other specialists. It has generated direct and indirect income in the medical sector, providing security to the workers in the health sector.

The jobs were provided to the locals in different small businesses and the wages were increased for the administrative workers. Premier Brantley noted that the opening of several small businesses offered jobs and employment opportunities to the locals.

Small Businesses In Nevis

The local economy is boosted by the small businesses and the showcase of the local products in diverse markets across the globe. Earlier, the jobs were made available in Stella’s Kitchen and Golden Rock Inn Nevis where the locals were invited to send their applications.

Hence, small businesses and local products are the parameters for the growing economy of the local people in Nevis.

Disclaimer: The update on the 71 vehicles imported by Nevis is purely written by Associates Times. Readers can explore more such topics through the website and get the latest news on the daily happenings in the Caribbean region.