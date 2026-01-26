WINAir set to launch non-stop twice-weekly flights between Trinidad and St. Maarten

Trinidad and Tobago: WINAir is all set to launch its non-stop, twice weekly flight service between Trinidad and Tobago and St. Maarten. The service will be launched on February 1, 2026 with the airline’s inaugural flight arriving at Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain.

The Ministry of Tourism added that the development will enhance the connectivity and grow the tourism sector of Trinidad and Tobago. It will also strengthen direct links between the country and one of the major and growing aviation hubs of the Caribbean.

As part of ongoing coordination ahead of the launch, the ministry of tourism hosted a meeting to discuss the strategy on January 23, 2026. It was held at the Ministry’s Head office which was attended by Eli Zakour, Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation and CEO of WINAir Hayden Newtown and other officials.

Both parties discussed their plans and strategies to operate flights on the route, aiming to enhance connectivity for the country and the airline. Minister Zakour expressed delight and welcomed the entry of WINAir into the market of Trinidad and Tobago.

He said that the new service will further strengthen regional connectivity as it will support different sectors including tourism, trade and cultural exchange. He also shed light on the potential benefits that can be served to the people of Trinidad and Tobago through the arrival of the flights from St. Maarten.

The minister added that the route will enhance the positive growth for business and leisure travellers. He said that the government will work to expand the air network and other transport options that can be helpful to connecting Trinidad and Tobago to the world more easily.

He also wished WINAir for the successful launch of the service in the country and said that they will ensure the sustainable operation of this service. It will also be helpful in strengthening the relations between Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean.