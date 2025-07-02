PM Narendra Modi to be conferred with Trinidad and Tobago’s highest national award

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi will be conferred with Trinidad and Tobago’s highest national award, the “Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.” He is scheduled to arrive in the country on July 3, 2025, aiming to engage in diplomatic talks and strengthen bilateral ties.



He is being awarded for his role and contribution in serving the concerns and aspirations of the small island nations. The award will serve as a tribute to PM Modi for his contribution in assisting the country during the times of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also mark the significant role of the prime minister in enhancing the wider international community.



Besides this, the award will also shed light on the diplomatic relations between India and Trinidad and Tobago as they shared the ties of 63-years. Both countries have shared bilateral and multilateral concerns and PM Modi showcased great leadership in strengthening relations between India and CARICOM.

PM Narendra Modi’s schedule in Trinidad and Tobago

After arriving at the Piarco International Airport on July 3, 2025, Prime Minister Modi will first attend a Community Diaspora Event at the National Cycling Velodrome in Couva. For the two-day visit, he will enhance the opportunities to further strengthen their diplomatic ties, aiming to provide mutual benefits to the citizens of the countries in terms of business, trade and green economy.



On July 4, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Kangaloo. It will be followed by an address to a Joint Assembly of Parliament, where the Memorandum of Understanding will be exchanged. The schedule will also feature the Tree Planting Ceremony with the participation of PM Modi as it is considered a ritual of Trinidad and Tobago.

Closure of Schools

In order to facilitate the official visit of PM Modi, the government of Trinidad and Tobago has decided to dismiss the schools across the island at 11: 30 am on July 3, 2024. It will help in reducing the traffic volume on the Churchill Roosevelt, Urian Butler and the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highways as well as other roadways.



The decision is designed to ensure the security of students, staff and the general public as the collaboration is made with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. The schools will resume their classes on Friday, July 4, 2025.



Notably, PM Modi has visited the Caribbean region earlier in February where he conferred with the highest honours of Dominica and Barbados.