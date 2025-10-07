St Vincent Financial Complex shakes, employees flee in fear

Some residents speculated that maybe sea waves were seeping through under the foundation, causing the shaking.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Administrative Building which is also known as Financial Complex of St Vincent and the Grenadines was reportedly shaking as employees left the building and came out in fear.

As per the reports, scores of employees came out and complained that the building was continuously shaking due to some unknown reason. They assumed that the country was hit by an earthquake and to escape the mishap, they decided to come outside.

A few individuals reported feeling about 20 shakes and different movements on Monday morning. However, the authorities have reached the spot and looked for a specific reason behind it as they have received no reports of an earthquake.

Further information will be provided by the authorities as they are investigating the matter. The entire matter is looked at by authorities who are discovering the real reason behind the shaking. People showcased concern with an incident and add that they don’t believe that the building could shake without an earthquake.

Some of the people noted that maybe the sea waves must seeping through under the foundation . That shore took a lot of hurricane beats for years so there could be some cracks in foundation and water activity going on under there .

One of the residents added, “The building is older than one of my sons and he is 33 years old. It never shakes too much going there.”

Another resident noted, “I have been following that story about the building shaking in St Vincent and I cannot figure out how that can happen without any slight earthquake even if the wind blew a hundred miles per hour I don't believe it will shake that building that amount of times what they said.”

People also asked for footages to know if any cracks are visible. Some people also prayed and added that the "The building is built with man power, not GOD POWER, So anything can happen my prayer that everyone will be alert, and safe."