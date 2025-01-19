Trump to launch mass deportation operation with his inauguration, residents criticize

During the elections, Trump vowed to take strict actions against all the illegal migrants across USA and enforce stronger laws.

USA’s President-elect Donald Trump is set to launch a mass deportation operation with his entry to the office next week. The President aims to deport back all illegal migrants from Chicago, Washington D.C. from his very first day in office.

During the elections, Trump vowed to take strict actions against all the illegal migrants across USA and enforce stronger laws. According to the US Department of Homeland Security, there were estimated 11 million immigrants, residing in the USA without a status.

Trump is set to begin his tenure as the new President of USA from 20th January, as he will pledge over bible to service the USA in the coming years. After the inauguration ceremony Trump will address the nation and will talk about all the initiatives that he has planned to implement in the coming years. However, his focus will be on the deportation operation.

WHO WILL ATTEND TRUMP’S INAUGURATION?

The event will be attended by several renowned personalities globally including Mark Zuckenberg, Jeff Bezos, Shou Zi Chew, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and more.

NETIZENS REVIEW TRUMP’S MASS DEPORTATION PROGRAM

Since Trump has announced the Deportation operation, social media is flooded with everyone sharing their distinct opinions.

Lindsay Baker, another user on Facebook, said, that America would suffer for next four years highlighting Trump’s presidency, “people like you are why we lost the election. More worried about immigrants than America. If trump actually follows through on mass deportation.”

Arthur Poole highlighted that how this operation could affect Latinos, “If this is true, then anyone with a Latino complexion or accent is likely to be targeted, whether they're citizens, legally in the country or not.”

Jason Broadnax stated that the information is fake, and Trump’s followers are hyping it up, “Lol. It's a show, It's fake. There are very few migrants in Chicago. He chose this city because his useless followers see it as a black city and as dumb as they are, they don't realize there are like no migrants in Chicago.”