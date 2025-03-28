Julien Alfred to compete in 4x400m at Texas Relays, autograph session scheduled

Saint Lucia: Olympic champion, Julien Alfred is all set to light up the women’s 4x400m track at the 97th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, scheduled for this weekend. The race will take place on 29th March, where Alfred will be representing Saint Lucia once again and compete for the title.

Julien Alfred will be participating in the invitational category of Women’s 4x400m at the event, and Saint Lucians are immensely praising her on social media for her win. This year the star list includes Julien Alfred, Rhasidat Adeleke, Ackelia Smith, and Leo Neugebauer. These Olympic champs will have a special session with their fans on Saturday which will include autograph signing, where fans can meet and receive signatures from them. The signatures will only be provided on the posters from Texas Athletics. The timings for this event are from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Julien did not mention any details in her post and just by reshared a post on by the National Bank of Saint Lucia on her social media, which depicted that she is going to attend the event but didn’t shed any details further. However, she has been wished good luck by her fans who stand by her support.

A user named Juliana Primus said that Saint Lucians are rooting for her, and she should go with the God, “Go with God and go get them Juju. We love you and our prayers for victory on your behalf. We will always be proud of you. We St. LUCIANS ARE ROUTING FOR YOU.”

Another user named Alison Skeete wrote, “Good luck Julien, 758 is with you all the way, well deserved, praying that you make it and pray for you not to get hurt we are with you all the way.”

Notably, the 97th Clyde Texas Relays started off on Wednesday and will end on Saturday. All the events are taking place at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and the athletic event is currently being hailed as one of the greatest held in the southwest.

The Texas Relays is an annual event that attracts a lot of visitors every year, who come to support their favourite athlete. However, the event becomes even more exciting with celebrity athletes and performers from the globe coming at the event, and spending time with their fans.