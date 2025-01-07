Chris Gayle wins netizens’ heart, dances in Sugar Mas 53 grand parade

Sugar Mas is the national carnival of St Kitts and Nevis, featuring series of events and activities to showcase the cultural richness and authentic cuisine.

St Kitts and Nevis: Universal Boss and Cricket legend Christ Gayle attended the “Grand Parade” of Sugar Mas 53 with his wife, Natasha Berridge and daughter, Kris Allyna Gayle. He was seen wearing carnival outfits and vibing to the calypso and steelpan tunes of St Kitts and Nevis.

The glimpses of Gayle posing with his family on the roads of St Kitts and Nevis in Sugar Mas 53 went viral on social media. He also admired the local culture and the carnival vibes of the country, embracing the offerings of the Caribbean essence.

Sugar Mas 53 in St Kitts and Nevis

Sugar Mas is the national carnival of St Kitts and Nevis, featuring series of events and activities to showcase the cultural richness and authentic cuisine. The carnival is known as the favourite part of the Caribbean people and other tourists from across the globe who love to visit the small island nation.

The grand parade in the carnival is the much-awaited event in the Caribbean region where patrons and the citizens took to streets and dance on the beats of soca, calypso and steelpan. Several bands and local artistes took to the stage and showcased their skills to the audience from across the globe.

Bands are being judged by the audience and the winners are chosen for their enhanced and unique showcase of different cultures of the Caribbean. They dressed up in unique selfmade clothes that are also judged by the audience on their fashion sense. The parade marched across St Kitts and Nevis through different routes and embrace the natural offerings.

It also provides employment and business opportunities to the locals, artisans and street vendors to explore new options for market trends and chance to connect with new options. Chris Gayle also tried new cuisine options and other offerings in St Kitts and Nevis and danced on the beats of the locals.