Vybz Kartel meets President Irfaan Ali, Guyanese local artists; promises to launch new songs

During the meeting, President Irfaan Ali shared his journey, praising his global appearances and how his life has inspired locals in Guyana to engage with him on new music industry trends.

Guyana: President Dr Irfaan Ali met with world-renowned Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel and other local Guyanese artists at State House on Friday (February 28, 2025). He extended a warm welcome to Kartel and congratulated him on his spectacular comeback with Freedom Concert on New Year’s Eve.

During the meeting, President Irfaan Ali talked about his journey and lauded his mass appearance at several global stage. He said that his life has motivated several locals in Guyana who also get the chance to interact with him and talk about the new global trends in the music industry.

The local artists also asked questions about his career, life and Vybz Kartel motivated them in paving the path in the music industry. He also shared his experiences in navigating a highly successful music career at the region and international level. Local artists have also showcased their skills and performed a song of their choice for Kartel.

With President Ali, Kartel shared some laughter moments and other discussions by having coconut water that are unique essence of the Caribbean region. He also tasted authentic cuisine of Guyana and lauded the offerings of the country that are amazing and great.

Vybz Kartel also announced his collaboration with President Ali and the government of Guyana and added that he will work with a male and female Guyanese artist to create two new songs. He said that the partnership with the local talent could bring the music of the Caribbean region on the global stage which is a nice exposure for them.

The local artists extended gratitude to President Irfaan Ali for providing them with a chance to meet with the global sensation. They called it a “once-in-a-lifetime" experience for these local performers and added that the meeting had remained fruitful and productive for them.

President Ali added that the collaboration will bring new opportunities and chances for the artists and music industry of Guyana.