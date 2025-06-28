Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Runs Final Race on Jamaican Soil, Set for Last World Championships

Jamaica: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran her final race in Jamaica ahead of the 9th World Championships on Friday. The athlete’s final race on her home soil brought an emotionally charged crowd and wishes for her success in her final representation at the world championship.

The legendary sprinter, whose career span more than a decade with three Olympic golds and 10-time world championship, secured third position in the Women’s 100m final at the Jamaican National Athletics trial clocking 10.91 seconds. Her performance has secured her a place in the World Championships in Tokyo going to take place this September, where she will represent Jamaica for one last time on global stage.

The firs position was secured by rising star Tina Clayton who also claimed her first national title in a personal best of 10.81 followed by Shericka Jackson in 10.88. The Jamaican stadium was packed with crowd cheering for the last time for the athlete with Usain Bolt also present among them.

Both Fraser-Pryce and Usain Bolt were snapped together at the event as the global sprint legend came to support his friend. Fraser-Pryce speaking to the members of media following the race said that it was a long but celebratory journey to which she is very grateful.

“It takes strength and resilience to have made it so far, but it was always a joy and privilige to represent Jamaica and I hope I will leave a legacy of inspiration to every girl who has a dream of achieving more,” said Fraser Pryce.

She also shared a social media post a few days back in response to her final representation at the final national trials. She expressed her gratitude in the social media post as she wrote, “As I prepare for my final National Trials, I’m filled with gratitude for the journey, for my partners, and most of all, for my people. Jamaica, your love has carried me, and your pride has fuelled me. Every step I’ve taken has been with you beside me. To Nike, thank you for your unwavering belief in me and for hosting such a beautiful tribute this week—a celebration of our shared purpose and the power of sport to inspire.”

In response to her final representation of Jamaica at the World Championships, she has been receiving immense applaud and great wishes online from her fans. Social media has burst out with fans extending their congratulatory messages to the athlete.

A user named Clive Williams wrote, “I was so disgruntled in 2008 when they wanted not to have her run as they were trying to give her well-earned spot to the losing favorite at the time and here she is now to hailed as the female G.O.A.T., thanks a million to the Pocket Rocket* Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce.”

Another user named William Harris wrote, “Hope after she retires there's someone there to take up the mantle and make Jamaica's track and field excited and worthy of watching Shelly-Ann help to groom our next female star how to be articulate and excited in front of the cameras.”

“She came, she saw, and she did, she did not back down from any challenges, now she's getting the honor she so richly deserves, she will be missed,” wrote Paulette Jackson on Facebook.