Chicago plane crash 2025: Plane collides with tug, critically injuring driver

A plane at Chicago Airport collided with a tug, leaving the driver critically injured; however, the incident did not impact airport operations.

Another plane crashed at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on Saturday, critically injuring a driver. According to reports, a plane collided with an Aircraft tug while landing. The incident took place around 7:35 in the evening on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration stated.

As stated by the administration, the aircraft was Air Wisconsin flight 6181 which was hit by an aircraft tug as it approached one of the gates at O’Hare airport. The flight from the regional airline that operates under American Eagle, which is a subsidiary of American Airlines.

The officials present at the site stated that the tug flipped over when it collided with the airplane, which stuck the driver underneath causing him severe injuries. The driver, who is a 64-year-old man, was then immediately pulled out and taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

He was reported to have severe injuries on his head and lower body; however he is now in a stable condition, but undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration, while shedding light on the incident said that all the passengers and crew members in the flight were safe, and the incident didn’t impact any of their operations.

A spokesperson from American Airlines after the incident passed a statement noting that ‘Nothing is more important than the safety of the customers and team members. He then added that American Airlines along with other officials is reviewing the incident completely.

Notably, the tug which collided with the aircraft was operated by an employee of United Airlines, and the officials from the airline company stated that they are ensuring that the driver receives all sorts of necessary support and care.

This collision comes just a day after a plane crash in Philadelphia where seven people died and two days after a deadly collision between American Airlines passenger jet and a Black Army Hawk helicopter.

Such horrific and deadly incidents raise questions on the safety of air travel and nowadays several cases of plane crashes can be heard every next day from different parts of world.