St Kitts and Nevis’ 68 individuals included on ICE’s deportation list

St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica have the lowest number of undocumented individuals in the United States from the Caribbean region.

St Kitts and Nevis: Around 68 nationals of St Kitts and Nevis that are residing in the US as migrants have been listed on ICE’s non-detained docket with final removal orders. As part of President Donald Trump’s deportation policy for undocumented residents, the list of 1,445,549 individuals worldwide have been released.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the list in November 2024 and said that the deportation process of these individuals is taking time due to some legal and logistical challenges.

The list disclosed that the exact number of the individuals who are on the verge of the deportation as more than 1.4 million people who are residing in the United States as illegal immigrants will eventually face the order of removal following the completion of these challenges.

Notably, St Kitts and Nevis has joined other Caribbean countries in the list who are included for deportation. Jamaica topped the chart in the region with around 5,120 individuals being named in the list, followed by Trinidad and Tobago with 1,197 number of individuals. Guyana has the third highest undocumented individuals in the United States with a tally of 1,236.

However, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica have the lowest number of undocumented individuals in the United States from the Caribbean region. Antigua has 110 individuals, while Dominica has 104 people on the deportation list.

Reason behind the deportation policy by President Donald Trump

During the election campaigning of the United States, newly elected President Trump promised to deport these illegal immigrants back to their home countries. After his election for second term in office in November 2024, he began his mass deportation plans and signed orders to maintain robust immigration rules.

He also announced that his administration will take action and abolish the policy of providing automatic citizenship to the babies of the illegal immigrants. President Trump noted that there will be strict laws for the safety and the protection of the borders of the United States, aiming to ensure the enhanced lifestyle of the true citizens.

Notably, actions have been taken on this matter as they have arrested several migrants and deported them back to their countries on military planes.

List for other countries

Mexico has topped the chart around the world with 252,044 immigrants on the ICE’s list, followed by El Salvador with a total of 203,822 people. President Trump noted that they are working to take decisive action for the border security and the protection of their citizens in the United States.