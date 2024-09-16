St Kitts and Nevis: ASPIRE officially launched, children aged 5-18 to receive EC$1000

As part of the 41st anniversary celebration of St Kitts and Nevis Independence, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew introduced the ASPIRE to the hundreds of the primary and secondary school students gathered at the Warner Park.

St Kitts and Nevis: The ASPIRE program was officially launched at Warner Park during the Independence Youth Rally on Friday. Termed as “Achieving Success through Personal Investment, Resources and Education, a groundbreaking initiative is aimed to provide financial education savings and investment to the youth of St Kitts and Nevis.

As part of the 41st anniversary celebration of St Kitts and Nevis Independence, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew introduced the ASPIRE to the hundreds of the primary and secondary school students gathered at the Warner Park.

What is ASPIRE?

It is a financial education and savings programme for the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis aged 5 to 18 years. Under ASPIRE, each child aged 5 to 18 will receive EC$1,000 contribution from the government.

The contribution will be divided into two parts in which EC$500 will be given to the savings account at St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank and EC$500 will be invested in shares of local, government-owned entities.

It will also be coupled with financial education to be delivered in the schools of St Kitts and Nevis.

Who is Eligible for ASPIRE?

For the first eligibility, all citizens of St Kitts and Nevis aged 5 to 18 (by birth or descent) will be able to get benefited from the scheme. The candidate must reside in St Kitts and Nevis and enroll in school or must be registered for home schooling.

ASPIRE participants must remain in the programme for a minimum of 5 years or until they turn 18, whichever is later.

Sign Up Procedure for ASPIRE

The candidate can enroll for the programme through the official site of the ASPIRE. In addition to that, the team will visit schools across St Kitts and Nevis during the academic year 2024-2025 to provide information and assist parents/guardians with the application process.

Requirements for ASPIRE

The candidates will have to provide birth certificate and valid passport of St Kitts and Nevis. Proof of the valid residential address will also be required with the valid photo ID of parent or guardian including Social Security Card, driver’s license or passport.

The email address for the parent or guardian will also be required for future correspondence.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, PM Dr Terrance Drew shared benefits of the programme an noted that this is the promising path to the bright future of the youth. He called it an exciting opportunity to build wealth, gain financial knowledge and contribute to the prosperity of St Kits and Nevis.

ASPIRE is designed to enhance young citizens and provide them with several opportunities, setting a strong foundation for their independent future.