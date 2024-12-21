PM Roosevelt Skerrit attends funeral service of Antiguan MP Asot Michael

Police officers and the family members of Asot Michael hosted the march alongside the hearse with the help of the solemn rhythms of a marching band.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit attended the funeral service of Antiguan MP Asot Michael on Thursday. The service was held at Holy Family Cathedral on Queen Elizabeth Highway in the presence of the government officials from Antigua and Barbuda and other neighbouring countries.

Police officers and the family members of Asot Michael led the march alongside the hearse along with the solemn rhythms of a marching band. The tributes were paid to the political leaders by his family members and his political colleagues who recalled his contributions and legacy.

Asot Michael, who was murdered at his home in November 2024 was laid to rest with profound and intimate funeral ceremony. His niece Marissa Martha Michael also paid tribute to her uncle and recalled his legacy which has contributed in shaping a better society in Antigua and Barbuda.

He was the member of parliament from Saint Peter constituency and the netizens also expressed their condolences and grief over his sudden demise at the age of 55. His niece also outlined his generous nature and true spirit who always fulfilled his commitment to humanity and good deeds.

His political friends including MP Dr Errol Cort also talked about interpersonal skills and charisma which has brought great work to Saint Peter constituency. He added that Asot Michael was great in whatever he has done in his life, so he will be remembered as the great leadership and his intellectual approach in politics.

Notably, several ministers from different countries have attended the funeral of Asot Michael. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas was also seen paying tribute to the last rites of the MP and extended his wishes to his family and loved ones.

Earlier, Prime Minister Gaston Browne also announced the dates for the election of the Saint Peter Constituency and noted that the void space will be never filled by anyone as he lost his friend and colleague in political demographics.