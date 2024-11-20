PM Pierre to join CARICOM summit in Guyana, aims to boost partnership with India

PM Pierre will talk about the global and regional issues on the platform while interacting with his Caribbean counterparts and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J Pierre is set to lead the delegation of Saint Lucia in the upcoming three-day India-CARICOM Summit 2024 which will kickstart today at Georgetown. Several pressing matters will be highlighted by the delegation with an intent to increase the cooperation on businesses and trade with India.

PM Pierre will talk about the global and regional issues on the platform while interacting with his Caribbean counterparts and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several topics will be discussed during the interactive sessions and engagement where Saint Lucian PM will outline the work done by his government over the years.

The summit is considered significant for celebrating the relations between two continents and bridge the gap between the countries. It will also position Saint Lucia in displaying their offerings at the summit while connecting with Indian diplomatic leaders for embracing their collaborations.

Key areas of Discussion

During the summit, PM Pierre will shed light on the problems faced by Haiti and ask for the strategic collaboration that could lead to create more successful strategies to tackle terrorism and crime in Caribbean Countries.

The head of delegation for Saint Lucia, will then move onto discuss the huge impact that climate change plays over the Caribbean Countries. The address will feature the widespread damage that hurricane Beryl has caused to the islands highlighting the conditions of Grenada and its sister islands Carriacou and Petite Martinique after the disaster.

The focus of the address will be to discuss important matters with his Indian counterpart, which could result in successful solutions to tackle one of the most vulnerable threats of Caribbean that is Climate Change.

PM Pierre while addressing this issue will urge the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to partner with them in their fight against climate change. He will focus on PM Modi’s partnership to be of great importance to Caribbean region due to his significant influence.

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia will also touch topics including Reforms in the international Financial Institutions and UN matters in his address.

The discussions focused on some of the most common and paramount issues of the Caribbean will ultimately lead to a more solidified relation between India and Caribbean.

Notably, at the CARICOM summit, delegates from other countries will discuss and deliver their special addresses related to specific topics including healthcare, agriculture, technology and more.

These discussions rooted for stronger economic collaboration with India, will aim to incur fruitful results.