St Kitts and Nevis: Land clearing process commences in Sandy Point for new climate-smart homes

St Kitts and Nevis: A process of land clearing has commenced in Sandy Point for the construction of new climate-smart houses on Thursday. The homes will be made to support the sustainable island state agenda of St Kitts and Nevis and provide safe space to the beneficiaries so that it could mitigate the impact of any natural calamity.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew by sharing glimpses of the land clearing process for the construction of the houses. He said that the construction work always comes up with new employment opportunities for the local community, contributing towards the pillars of economic diversification.

With the completion of the land clearing process, the construction of the houses will begin for the citizens who will be given affordable and climate smart homes.

Climate-Smart Homes Initiatives

The climate-smart homes is the initiative designed by the government of St Kitts and Nevis through which 2400 houses will be constructed in the period of four years. Under the step, a total of 600 smart homes will be constructed every year in order to fulfill their goal and provide affordable houses to the citizens of different communities.

The initiative has been brought into light by National Housing Corporation (NHC) through a collaboration with East Coast Housing Development Ltd. The climate-smart homes will have two-bedrooms, other basic facilities and will be handed over in a fully furnished state to the citizens to enhance their lifestyles and resilience approach.

Homes Constructed Under Initiative

As part of the step, the homes are scheduled to construct in different communities in St Kitts and Nevis. In March this year, two fully furnished and smart homes have been handed over to two females in the constituencies such as Conaree and Taylors.

The ladies named Shamarah Huggins of Conaree and Belinda Buchanan of Taylor’s received keys to their new climate-smart houses.

Earlier in October 2024, the land clearing process was also started for 20 homes Ottley’s community in St Kitts and Nevis. Now, the construction of these homes has been started in the Sandy Point community in the country.

The preparation of the land in the St Peter’s for the construction has also been started where the demand of the residents will be fulfilled. The houses are aligned with building code standards and will be available to low and middle-class families of St Kitts and Nevis. The project will be continued in phases including clearing of land, construction and distribution in the period of four years.

The development sites will also include Sea Breeze Manor in Lodge Village, Racecourse Housing Development in Newton Ground and Stapleton.