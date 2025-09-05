Netizens hail PM Gaston Browne’s new song ‘Live and Let Live’ as Inspirational 

PM Gaston Browne shared the release of the new song on his Facebook and shared the song along captioning, “Live, Live & Let Live; one heart to love, one soul to give.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne, also called as Gassy Dread (His new stage name) has released another song titled ‘Live and Let Live’, which has garnered praise from netizens on the internet. The song has been written by Gassy Dread, and netizens are calling it a ‘True piece of inspiration’ for its sensational and touching lyrics.

PM Gaston Browne shared the release of the new song on his Facebook and shared the song along captioning, “Live, Live & Let Live; one heart to love, one soul to give.

No matter you're standing in life or your trials and tribulations - treasure your life and live before you die.”

The song focuses on belonging, generosity and emotional freedom. The song also focuses on reliving your life with spirit and to normalize the social norms. Dread refers life as a ‘Sacred Flame’ calling up that everyone should live and let others live.

PM Browne recently made his debut in the music industry by launching his first ever song titled ‘Gassy Dread Reggae’ in August. The song was written by Dread along with Chat GPT and its music and voice were also AI generated. The song became a viral hit just as it got released as Antiguans praised the PM’s Debut in the music industry. The song became a hit and talk of the town not just in Antigua but across the Caribbean.

The song has garnered immense appreciation across the internet, with netizens praising it for its inspirational and soothing lyrics.

A user named Charles Langley under the Prime Minister’s post wrote, “Yes indeed, this one truly inspirational, once we can live our lives a little bit more positive, for things will work out better for everyone.”

Another user named Avor Otto wrote, “PM looks like you have unearthed a new talent. Your songs a good and have a lot of potential. #Rastagassieworldstagemesay #”

Barcelona J Jb, another user stated, “On serious note want a show at Sir Vivian stadium this music has given a vibes good song prime minister.”