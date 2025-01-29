Two Kittitians to participate at 38th CARIFTA Aquatic Championships

St Kitts and Nevis have announced their athletes who will represent the nation at an international stage.

St Kitts and Nevis: Two Kittitians Troy Nisbett and Skyla Connor will represent St Kitts and Nevis at the 38th CARIFTA Aquatic Championships. The event is scheduled to be held at the National Aquatics Centre, Balmain Couva in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago from April 9 to 25, 2025.

The duo will represent St Kitts and Nevis in different events and compete against several swimmers from countries in the Caribbean region. The athletes will enhance their sporting ability and compete to win medals for the country. The duo will participate in both preliminaries and final categories of the tournament in April 2025.

Notably, the duo represented St Kitts and Nevis with their debut games at last year’s CARIFTA Aquatic games. This year again they will enhance their swimming journey and win the title for the Federation.

Swimmers are ready to lead the nation at CARIFTA Aquatic Championships: Coach James Weeks

James Weeks, a national swim coach expressed thrill and noted that these two athletes will represent St Kitts and Nevis and enhance its popularity at both local and regional level. He stated that they are putting efforts to provide every possible resource to enhance the preparations of the swimmers who will lead the country at the international stage.

The championship is also aimed at paving the path for other global events in swimming that are scheduled to be held in the upcoming period of time. James Weekes noted that they are preparing themselves for this highly competitive discipline as the preparations are also underway to enhance their performances in their respective age groups. He also extended best wishes to the duo as they will compete against the top athletes of the Caribbean countries.

The championship will be held for four days, and several age-group categories will feature the performances of athletes from different countries. The event will feature games including butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle where athletes will compete.