Seven Airlines land at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport

St Kitts and Nevis: Seven airlines landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport from the destination of Eastern Caribbean. The flights including LIAT 2020, interCaribbean Airways, SKYHigh, Silver Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Sunrise Airways and WINAir arrived in St Kitts and Nevis in one day.

LIAT 2020, which recently started its commercial operations from Antigua and Barbuda is scheduled to offer direct services to St Kitts and Nevis. While enhancing regional connectivity, the airline will provide direct access to the destinations in the Eastern Caribbean region.

The services were also provided from Trinidad in the South to Las Americas in the Western Caribbean through flights including Silver Airways and SKY High. The airline will enhance the region’s footprints in the international markets such as the United States, Europe and other parts.

Silver Airways also provided service from San Juan, Puerto Rico who landed in Barbados and then at St Kitts and Nevis, offering connecting between the two countries.

St Kitts and Nevis is one of the ideal destinations for the tourism and airlift sector, providing direct access to several other countries in the Caribbean region. It offers exclusive opportunities to the local business holders such as tour operators, tour guides, taxi drivers and restaurant holders.

The local businesses will flourish with the enhanced airlift sector, offering new chances of earning and employment opportunities. The travellers will get the tour guides and explored the natural wonders of St Kitts and Nevis including rainforests, parks and Port Zante.

The hotels including St Kitts Marriott Resort and Four Searson Resort provide exclusive opportunities to the travellers who are looking to explore the wonders in St Kitts and Nevis.

In addition to that, the taxi drivers will get earning chances from the tourists who are seeking to explore different hotspots of St Kitts and Nevis. Minister of Tourism- Marsha Henderson and her team expressed delight in receiving huge response from the airlift sector, contributing to the local economy.