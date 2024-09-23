St Kitts and Nevis’ US Roadshow concludes with resounding success

The roadshow was designed in order to celebrate the authentic taste of the twin island paradise.

23rd of September 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: The US Roadshow, held in collaboration with the St Kitts and Nevis Tourism Authority, successfully concluded, leaving the attendees with a memorable experience of the island’s cultural heritage. 

The roadshow was designed in order to celebrate the authentic taste of the twin island paradise. The roadshow included artists and creative enthusiasts showcasing their talents and businesses to cater the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of St Kitts and Nevis

The aim of the roadshow was to attract potential tourists to the island nation through a versatile display of what the island has to deliver to its visitors. This event remains the top priority for travel agents, and a lot of them also participated in this event to attract more customers through astounding art displays. 

This year, one of the biggest highlights at the event was the collaboration with Sasha Herbert, who is more popularly known as ‘Sasha the Artist’. Sasha is notably a resident of St Kitts and Nevis, and the owner of Sasha the Artist Studio

She calls herself an Artrepreneur due to her passion for arts blended with strategies of business. She is one of the most renowned and successful artists from the Twin Island Federation, honing the skills of visual arts, public speaking, event management, content creation, and Arts entrepreneurship.

This roadshow marks a successful step in promoting St Kitts and Nevis as a tourist destination to people around the globe. This initiative will also attract many tourists to the country, ultimately leading to a boost in the tourism sector of the twin islands. 

 Notably, as one of the biggest carnivals of the island that is Sugar Mas 53 is around the corner, it becomes crucial to promote its culture in order to attract as much audience as it can to one of the best cultural events to make it a successful and enchanting experience. 

This cultural event welcomes several tourists to the island nation annually from all parts of the world. This inclusivity further enriches the overall experience of the attendees. 

This year, Sugar Mas 53 will be celebrated from November to throughout December, covering the island nation with the vibrant colours of the carnival. The outstanding costumes of the attendees and the ultimate cultural celebrations remain one of the most exciting parts of the carnival. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Grenada: Govt Honors Kirani James for Exceptional Olympic Performance (PC - Facebook)
News

Grenada Govt Honors Kirani James for Exceptional Olympic Performance

Monday, 23rd Sep 2024

Feast of St Peters
News

Dominica: Feast of St Peters set to return to Portsmouth

Monday, 23rd Sep 2024

Nevis Mango Festival to celebrate 10th anniversary, feature renowned chefs, mixology events
News

Nevis Mango Festival to celebrate 10th anniversary, feature renowned chef...

Monday, 23rd Sep 2024

American Airlines, JetBlue, Delta Airlines to offer direct flights to Antigua
News

American Airlines, JetBlue, Delta Airlines to offer direct flights to Ant...

Monday, 23rd Sep 2024

PM Roosevelt Skerrit, Melissa Skerrit wishes luck to students writing G6NA exam today
News

PM Roosevelt Skerrit, Melissa Skerrit wishes luck to students writing G6N...

Monday, 23rd Sep 2024

Georgetown: Gunpoint robbery reported in Cevon Waste Management. Image Credit: India Today
Guyana

Georgetown: Gunpoint robbery in Cevon Waste Management

Monday, 23rd Sep 2024

Barbados wins West Indies Under-15 Rising Stars
News

Barbados wins West Indies Under-15 Rising Stars

Monday, 23rd Sep 2024

Google to remove billions of personal data collected from chrome users
News

Google to remove billions of personal data collected from chrome users

Monday, 23rd Sep 2024