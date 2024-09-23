St Kitts and Nevis’ US Roadshow concludes with resounding success

The roadshow was designed in order to celebrate the authentic taste of the twin island paradise.

St Kitts and Nevis: The US Roadshow, held in collaboration with the St Kitts and Nevis Tourism Authority, successfully concluded, leaving the attendees with a memorable experience of the island’s cultural heritage.

The roadshow was designed in order to celebrate the authentic taste of the twin island paradise. The roadshow included artists and creative enthusiasts showcasing their talents and businesses to cater the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of St Kitts and Nevis.

The aim of the roadshow was to attract potential tourists to the island nation through a versatile display of what the island has to deliver to its visitors. This event remains the top priority for travel agents, and a lot of them also participated in this event to attract more customers through astounding art displays.

This year, one of the biggest highlights at the event was the collaboration with Sasha Herbert, who is more popularly known as ‘Sasha the Artist’. Sasha is notably a resident of St Kitts and Nevis, and the owner of Sasha the Artist Studio.

She calls herself an Artrepreneur due to her passion for arts blended with strategies of business. She is one of the most renowned and successful artists from the Twin Island Federation, honing the skills of visual arts, public speaking, event management, content creation, and Arts entrepreneurship.

This roadshow marks a successful step in promoting St Kitts and Nevis as a tourist destination to people around the globe. This initiative will also attract many tourists to the country, ultimately leading to a boost in the tourism sector of the twin islands.

Notably, as one of the biggest carnivals of the island that is Sugar Mas 53 is around the corner, it becomes crucial to promote its culture in order to attract as much audience as it can to one of the best cultural events to make it a successful and enchanting experience.

This cultural event welcomes several tourists to the island nation annually from all parts of the world. This inclusivity further enriches the overall experience of the attendees.

This year, Sugar Mas 53 will be celebrated from November to throughout December, covering the island nation with the vibrant colours of the carnival. The outstanding costumes of the attendees and the ultimate cultural celebrations remain one of the most exciting parts of the carnival.