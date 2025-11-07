LIAT to launch new connecting flights to Dominica, Antigua and Punta Cana 

Roseau, Dominica: LIAT announced new flight routes, connecting Dominica, Antigua and Punta Cana on Wednesday. The new service will start on December 16, 2025, aiming to enhance its presence in different countries regionally and internationally.

LIAT will connect these island nations, making travellers explore their cultures, islands and people like never before. The airline also announced the schedule of the flight that will fly from rainforest adventures to white-sand getaways, giving travelers a chance to build new memories with just one flight.

The flights will provide service every Tuesday and Saturday with a service starting at 13:00 and then finish at 19:30.

The schedule will feature the flights starting from Antigua and Barbuda and then arriving in Dominica with a departure time of 13:00 and an arrival time of 13:40. From Dominica, the flight will provide service to Punta Cana which will be giving service on Tuesday. The arrival time of the flight will be 14:10 and the departure time will be 15:45.

The Punta Cana to Dominica flight will depart at 16:45 and arrive at 18:20 and it will be giving service on Tuesday. After that, the service from Dominica to Antigua and Barbuda will be provided every Tuesday with a departure time of 18: 50 and an arrival time of 19:30.

For Saturday flight, the service will be starting from Antigua and Barbuda to Dominica with a departure time of 13:00 and an arrival time of 13:40. Further, the service will be extended from Dominica to Punta Cana with a departure time of 14:10 and an arrival time of 15:45.

The service which will be provided between Punta Cana to Dominica will provide service with a departure time of 16:45 and an arrival time of 18:20 every Saturday. Further, it will provide service from Dominica to Antigua and Barbuda every Saturday with a departure time of 18:50 and an arrival time of 19:30.