Maduro Appeals to Trump: “No Crazy War Please” 

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called for peace, urging the US to avoid war amid escalating tensions and military strikes in the Caribbean.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro during a televised address on Thursday appealed directly to US President Donald Trump amid rising tensions between the two countries to not start any war.

“No War, No Crazy War, Peace Forever, Just Peace,” the President uttered the words multiple times highlighting Maduro’s concerns. His plea comes as both the nations have accused each other following a series of US military strikes near Venezuelan waters, which US claims targeted drug traffickers.

In his message the Venezuelan leader urged restraint and dialogue calling for peace and not war, as fears mount over possible further escalation. The US has notably deployed warplanes and navy ships in the Caribbean. They have since the beginning of the operation targeted eight boats and a semi-submersible.

President of US, Donald Trump has denied all accusations that he had sent B-1B bombers to Venezuela but have claimed that US is not happy with Venezuela as they emptied their entire prison to their country.

"We're not going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war" from Congress, which has the constitutional power to do so, “I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. OK? We’re going to kill them.”

Yesterday, the US targeted another vessel which killed 6 onboard. The vessel was operated by Tren de Aragua (TdA), a designated terrorist organization which is involved in narcotic trafficking in the Caribbean Sea, according to the US Department of war.

The strike was reportedly carried out at night, and no US forces were harmed during this operation. President trump in response to this noted, “If you are a narco-terrorist smuggling drugs in our hemisphere, we will treat you like we treat Al-Qaeda. Day or NIGHT, we will map your networks, track your people, hunt you down, and kill you.”