Dominica celebrates 46th Independence; PM Roosevelt Skerrit emphasizes unity and resilience

Roseau, Dominica: The Commonwealth of Dominica celebrated its 46th anniversary of Independence with a parade, cultural events, and the hoisting of the national flag on Sunday. At the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, citizens and tourists gathered and saluted the strong and resilient foundation of the country which has been built over the years.

Under the theme- “Our Island, Our Gift,” the celebration showcased the rich heritage, the unity among Dominicans, and the rhythms of Kweyol culture in the country. It also embraced the magnificent natural beauty of Dominica which has remained the key aspect to attract tourists from across the globe over the years.

The month-long Independence celebration culminated on Sunday, when the entire country gathered to remember 46 years of togetherness, success, progress, growth, and unity. Lush green mountains and crystal-clear rivers were also displayed at the stalls of small business holders who earned income through the celebration.

The Independence Day celebration kickstarted with the hoisting of the national flag and the parade, highlighting the patriotic moment among the people of Dominica. The speeches of the government officials, including President Sylvanie Burton, showcased the importance of 46 years of governance.

During the celebration, the past achievements, struggles including a journey of resilience and upcoming development projects of Dominica were outlined. The Creole culture was embraced by the tourists and the citizens who wore dresses and outfits in the national colours of the country and highlighted the importance of the traditions.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit addresses the gathering

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit extended greetings to Dominicans and lauded the vibrant culture and rich heritage of the country. He welcomed the citizens for the 46th Independence celebration and noted that the gathering marked the unity among the people who are connected with valleys, hills, and mountains that shape the land and resonate within their souls.

“Dominica is a treasure, a gift, that we must protect and cherish for generations to come, a gift for which we give thanks to the almighty. Today, we honour the past, the sacrifices of those who came before us, the leaders who fought for our country and the visionaries who laid the foundation upon which we stand. We owe them our gratitude and carry their legacy forward just as Dominica rises with every step we take,” said the prime minister.

Highlighting the accomplishments of the people of Dominica, PM Skerrit appreciated Olympic medalist Thea Lafond Gadson and said that her gold medal at the Paris Games 2024 brought joy to the heart of every Dominican.

He asked Dominicans about the significance of the Independence and noted that the rising of the country is not merely as a reflection of what Dominica has already achieved, but as a commitment towards the togetherness.

PM Skerrit noted,” Let us take pride in our beautiful island, our heritage and the shared values that unite us as Dominicans. As we reflect on our achievements, let us also look to the future with hope, determination and a renewed commitment to building a prosperous Dominica for all.”

On November 3, 1978, Dominica proudly raised its flag as a sovereign nation and began its journey with heads held high, facing the world as an independent nation. “The day is about the sovereignty of our ideas, our innovations, and our resilience as we sail through the waters of time; Dominica rises as a vessel, strong and determined, navigating towards a future of prosperity.”

Talking about cricketers, PM Skerrit lauded Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge for their contribution towards cricket in Dominica and said that they proudly represented the country as West Indies players against Egland. He also lauded Thea Lafond for her contribution to the field of track and field.

