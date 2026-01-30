Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival 2026 Countdown Begins

Saint Lucia’s highly anticipated Jazz & Arts Festival returns for its 34th year from April 30 to May 10, 2026, featuring a star-studded lineup with performances from Capleton, Esperanza Spalding, Tye Tribbett, Skip Marley, and more.

Saint Lucia: The most hyped, energetic festival of Saint Lucia will start from April 30, 2026 and run through to 10 May. St. Lucia Jazz & Arts festival is celebrating its 34th year which highlights the vibrant features of the Caribbean nation through Rhythms, Gospel, Afrobeats, Pop, and R&B in the festival days.

Opening night is scheduled for 30 April. The festival kicks off with the performance of Capleton of Jamaica and Asa Banton of Dominica at the Mindoo Phillip Park. Audiences also get live experience of listening to D'Yani,Valiant, Amber Digby. Local artists from Saint Lucia, LM Stone and Shervon Sealy will also be performing at the event.

Notably, from 1 May to 4 May festival will feature the performances based on Jazz music in Bexon, Desruisseaux, La Fargue, Choiseul, Vieux Fort of the Saint Lucia to increase the hype of the festival before the performance of two nights of pure jazz with Esperanza Spalding headlining on May 5.

On May 6 the festival will move forward with a performance of Tye Tribbett and Ada Ehi on Kingdom Night at Pigeon Island. Saint Lucian award winning Gospel artists Leyann Cyril-Mayers and Nigela St. Clair-Daniel will perform on the stage on the same day and Branford Marsalis will be performing on May 7 at the Pavillion in Rodney Bay.

Notably, 8 May will mark the Caribbean fusion at Pigeon Island with a performance of Original Wailers with Skip Marley the grandson of Bob Marley. Kes the Band, Dexta Daps, and a Saint Lucian Melange will feature on the event

To represent the World Beats Experience, Teams the Nigerian superstar and R&B singer and songwriter Ella Mai will perform at the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival on Saturday 9 May. Performances by the Princess Lover and Les Aiglons and Saint Lucia’s October 4 will also be recorded on Saturday.

On the Final Night of the Jazz and Arts Festival, Saint Lucia will celebrate Mother’s Day, May 10, Sunday. On this day, “The Ultimate Celebration” which is meant to be the highlight of the whole festival will feature Billy Ocean, Beverley Knight, Mervin Wilkinson and Friends.

The main act for May 10 has not been revealed by the organizers of the Jazz and Arts Festival. The tickets of the festival will be on sale from Sunday 1 February onwards.