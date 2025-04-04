CEPEP allegedly forces workers to attend PNM’s rallies, vote for red or face job loss

The sole purpose of the meeting was to threaten the workers that they must attend all the rallies, and if they don’t vote red, they will be unemployed.

Trinidad and Tobago: CEPEP, a government-based organization hosted a meeting to allegedly threaten their workers to attend the rallies of the PNM (People’s National Movement). They were forced to attend their political rallies and vote for red on election day at the risk of losing their jobs.

As per the reports, the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) has invited the contractors and all employees for the meeting. The sole purpose of the meeting was to threaten the workers that they must attend all the rallies, and if they don’t vote red, they will be unemployed.

They were also told that they have to get onto the maxis and go out every weekend leading up to the election. The disclosure shocked the people of Trinidad and Tobago as they took to their social media and talked about their similar experiences.

Netizens criticized the CEPEP and asked the people to vote for their choices. One of the users named Selena Mendez added that they may be able to force people to go to their rallied, but they can’t force people to vote for them.

One named Spirit D Humble noted, “Well if CPEP workers dont know their rights thats a matter for them no one can force you to vote for them that is your civil rights to vote for who you choose to vote for. Illiteracy and not knowing is a big deal in politics.”

Netizens also termed it as extortion and said that the UNC never did that, tthe PNM has been using their powers to threaten innocent people.

One user named Natalie Ramkir cited, “When you are employed with CEPEP the gang is made of 30 workers in order for a contractor of any CEPEP gang to say they will terminate the worker contract because they not attending rallies it will be at the contractor loss because in order for the contractor to be paid his or her GANG HAS TO BE FULL WITH 30 WORKERS every election could be who in office is the same nonsense SMFH.”

Another user Sharlene Garvin commented about her experience and added that long ago, she used to work under the PNM and we were forced to attend rallies otherwise no 10 days.

Marina Saunders noted that they can’t tell people who to vote for so when people get in that little polling station, just remember where to put their mark. He added, “It's time for change.”