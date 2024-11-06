Grenadian singer Zorina Andall shines as new AI voice for Emvoice

This latest innovation allows EDM (Electronic Dance Music) and House music producers worldwide to use Zorina’s unique vocals simply by typing melodies and lyrics.

Grenada: Renowned singer Zorina Andall has reached a groundbreaking milestone in her career as she flaunted her voice as an AI model called Serena. The voice of the singer with this initiative will be immortalized for life through Emvoice.

This latest innovation allows EDM (Electronic Dance Music) and House music producers worldwide to use Zorina’s unique vocals simply by typing melodies and lyrics. This will also allow them to create high-quality tracks without the need for the physical presence of the singer.

Shedding light on this significant achievement made by Zorina, she stated this will be an exciting chapter in her journey, where her voice will inspire and empower others around the globe. She added that this initiative will also act as a motivation to other singers to bring a change in the music industry.

“The possibilities for creative music production are now endless!” she said.

While shedding light on the usage of the AI voice, Andall stated that users can create and use Serena (her AI voice), to create astounding music from any part of the world as it will act as a fully customizable vocalist to them.

The voice will be available on Emvoice to music creators. Emvoice is a platform for vocal synthesis, which helps users curate vocal lines from scratch. The vocal synthesis plugin creates realistic human-like vocals from notes and lyrics.

WHO IS ZORINA ANDALL?

Zorina Andall is a singer, born in Grenada and is currently residing in Brooklyn, New York. She is a former alumnus of St. George’s University where she studied Psychology and later in life went to the Anglican High School in Singapore.

The singer had earlier served as the head of Digicel, however, she is now a full-time singer, entertainer, and entrepreneur.

Notably, the new achievement by the artist will provide her with global recognition that will lead her career to new heights.

