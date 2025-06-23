Worldwide travel advisory issued amid escalating tensions in West Asia

The confirmation came via an official post from the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs on social media.

The United States of America has issued a worldwide travel advisory as the tensions across the West Asia rise due to ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. The advisory has been issued for US citizens due to the periodic closure of airspace across the middle east and travel disruptions.

This was confirmed through an official post by US authorities through the social media account of US Department of State Consular Affairs.

The post shared on X read, “Worldwide Caution: The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution.”

Worldwide Caution: The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S.… pic.twitter.com/PXJCvSHNxy — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) June 22, 2025

The US authorities have notably also issued travel advisories for other regions as well including a Travel Advisory Level 4 for Lebanon. The travel advisory issued by US comes just hours after It attacked Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday. The news shook the world as US backed Israel and participated in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

US notably attacked three nuclear sites in Iran named Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. In response Iran has lashed out on US by stating that the country has crossed ‘a very big red line’.

Notably, the tensions are escalating across the world due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran which has threatened several lives and is becoming what locals are saying as a World War III. This decision comes as following US attack on Iran, the former has planned to get assistance from their closest ally, Russia.

Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi went to Russia to have a discussion with the Russian leader. While no official statement has yet been released by the authorities, locals have been concerned about the possible developments which could further escalate the already heightening tensions.