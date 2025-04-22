Kanye’s new revelation: He was involved in s*xual acts with his male cousin

The 47-year-old controversial figure made the shocking claim while sharing a clip from his new music video.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-04-22 14:14:54

Kanye West makes a shocking childhood revelation while sharing a clip from his new music video for "Cousins."

Kanye west, the controversial American rapper, has made new revelations through another X post, getting viral on the internet. The new post claims that he had been involved into sexual relationships with one of his male cousins, which netizens highlight was even younger than him.  

The 47-years-old controversial personality made the shocking claim, while sharing a clip from his new music video. He stated that the song is named ‘Cousins’ and it is about his cousin who is locked in the jail for life for killing a pregnant lady.  

This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t “look at dirty magazines together” anymore,” Kanye West wrote.  

He then claimed that it was his fault that he showed his cousin dirty magazines and tried what was shown in the images. He stated that he was just 6 years old when he indulged in all of such acts.  

My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my mom's closet were different,” he added.  

 

To his disturbing post, netizens have been expressing their views over the American Rapper’s claims. A user under his post wrote, “What a horrible day to know how to Read.”  

 

 

Another user emphasized on a detail that was missing in Kanye’s post. He referred to Kanye’s cousin, who is currently in jail and highlighted that Kanye is older than him and had five years of age gap.   

Another user wrote that it could be a publicity stunt, calling out that he uses shock to drive his marketing campaigns, “You need to understand how Kanye works, and his marketing genius. I'm not discounting the trauma of this, but he uses shock to drive his marketing campaigns.” 

 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Five things you need to know about exclusive Investment Gateway Summit 2024
News

Five things you need to know about exclusive Investment Gateway Summit 20...

2025-04-22 14:14:54

One assailant among two held after encounter in San Juan. Image Credit: NKTV
Trinidad and Tobago

One assailant among two held after encounter in San Juan

2025-04-22 14:14:54

Five individuals charged and under trial in forged currency case of Matura. Image Credit: Lawpath
News

Five under trial in forged currency case of Matura

2025-04-22 14:14:54

14-year-old pronounced dead after road accident in Berbice.
Guyana

14-year-old pronounced dead after road accident in Berbice

2025-04-22 14:14:54

Saint Kitts and Nevis

6 MW rental power plant commissioned in St Kitts and Nevis to stabilize e...

2025-04-22 14:14:54

Dominica

PM Roosevelt Skerrit attends funeral service of Antiguan MP Asot Michael

2025-04-22 14:14:54

Grenada

Christmas in the Gardens celebrates festival with Children following Bery...

2025-04-22 14:14:54

News

Plane hijacked in Belize, Passenger shots hijacker upon landing

2025-04-22 14:14:54