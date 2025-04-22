Kanye’s new revelation: He was involved in s*xual acts with his male cousin

The 47-year-old controversial figure made the shocking claim while sharing a clip from his new music video.

Kanye west, the controversial American rapper, has made new revelations through another X post, getting viral on the internet. The new post claims that he had been involved into sexual relationships with one of his male cousins, which netizens highlight was even younger than him.

The 47-years-old controversial personality made the shocking claim, while sharing a clip from his new music video. He stated that the song is named ‘Cousins’ and it is about his cousin who is locked in the jail for life for killing a pregnant lady.

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t “look at dirty magazines together” anymore,” Kanye West wrote.

He then claimed that it was his fault that he showed his cousin dirty magazines and tried what was shown in the images. He stated that he was just 6 years old when he indulged in all of such acts.

“My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my mom's closet were different,” he added.

To his disturbing post, netizens have been expressing their views over the American Rapper’s claims. A user under his post wrote, “What a horrible day to know how to Read.”

Another user emphasized on a detail that was missing in Kanye’s post. He referred to Kanye’s cousin, who is currently in jail and highlighted that Kanye is older than him and had five years of age gap.

Another user wrote that it could be a publicity stunt, calling out that he uses shock to drive his marketing campaigns, “You need to understand how Kanye works, and his marketing genius. I'm not discounting the trauma of this, but he uses shock to drive his marketing campaigns.”