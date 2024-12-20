Ethan Slater’s ex-wife, Lily Jay opens up about their divorce, Netizens call Ariana Grande a ‘Homewrecker’

Lily Jay has opened up after her divorce with Ethan Slater as she expressed her opinions on The Cut’s essay, highlighting ’No one marries to get divorced.”

In the release made by the renowned publication on Thursday, the wife of the Wicked actor, stated that she experienced great shock and was in a phase of mourning. She further added that Ethan Slater knew that she would suffer immensely after the breakup.

Rethinking of all the wows taken together, Lily Jay expressed that she never in her dreams imagined that they would get divorced, “No one gets married, thinking that they will get divorced one day, In the same way we don’t board a plane expecting it to crash.”

Notably, Lily Jay and Ethan Slater together have one child who is being taken care of by Lily Jay.

In her essay, Lily also emphasized on the co-parenting, and how they both are performing it successfully regardless of their divorce.

“While our partnership has changed, out parenthood has not. Both of us truly love our son 100 percent, regardless of the fact that we are divided,” she wrote.

She also shared about her bond with her son as she mentioned that her days are sunny when she is with her child.

While she passed her statement, social media users are supporting her as they express their opinions.

A user on social media wrote, “My heart hurts for Lilly because I have been in her shoes. Not with anyone famous, obviously, but fully believed in my marriage, my partner, never imagined divorce, thought we were blissfully happy only to find out he lied, cheated, and ultimately picked her over me. It's heart and soul crushing.”

Another user called Ariana a home wrecker as she wrote, “I despise Ariana. I refuse to listen to any of her music or watch the new wicked because of her, she’s a nasty home wrecker. She took part in ruining this woman’s life and her song that goes something like break up with your girlfriend, yeah, cause I’m bored is so disgusting.”

To her reply a user wrote, “a home can’t be wrecked if he opened the door. Not saying that it’s right but you can’t put all the blame on Ariana. Her husband is an equal part of the equation.”

Another user replied and stated that Ethan Slater is the homewrecker and not Ariana Grande, “the homewrecker is the married man who left his wife and kid lol. It boggles my mind how the woman is always to blame. No husband can be "stolen" if he didn't want to be. A majority of the blame should always be on the married cheater (notice I didn't say all the blame).”