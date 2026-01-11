Around 13 artists, including Sinach, to perform at Dominica Gospel Festival

The event will be held on February 28, 2026, with freewill offerings supporting social causes and powerful nights of ‘Tehillah: Heartfelt Worship.’

Roseau, Dominica: The artists for the upcoming Dominica Gospel Festival 2026 were unveiled at a media launch on Wednesday. A total of 13 artistes will perform at the event, enhancing the spiritual journey in the country with prayer meets and other performances.

The event will be held on February 28, 2026 at 5 pm at Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica. The freewill offerings will be accepted in support of social causes and people will experience the sounds of these powerful nights of “Tehillah: Heartfelt Worship.”

The first artist of the event will be Sinach who is Dominica’s Ambassador and global gospel icon.

J Cro who is Dominica Music Award Gospel Artist of the year will perform at the event and enhance the experience of the attendees. He is a singer, songwriter and minister from Fond Cole. He uses his music as a tool for faith, purpose, and impact.

Through powerful, Christ-centered messages and dynamic performances, his ministry continues to uplift lives across Dominica and beyond.

Another artiste will be Sanctified which is one of Dominica’s long-serving and impactful gospel brands which is known for their vibrant west-coast sound, powerful worship, and ability to share the gospel through local and Caribbean genres. Sanctified's music concepts have garnered great attention from across generations.

With regional impact and songs that carry strong messages of hope, the band is known for bringing the local gospel excellence to the stages.

The third artist for the day will be Angel Anthony who approaches praise not as performance, but as a calling, creating moments of encouragement, reflection and spiritual connection. She experienced her authentic sound in powerful nights of worship.

Jerry Lloyd will also perform at the event as he is a Creole Heartbeat Lifetime Achievement Award 2026 recipient. It is one of Dominica’s most influential gospel voices and his decades of ministry, award-winning recordings and regional and international performances have shared generations of gospel music.

He will bring depth, excellence and legacy of local gospel greatness.

Angel Joseph who is Minister Leader and Director at Living Word Covenant Church will also perform at the stage of Dominica Gospel Festival. She is raised under the spiritual covering and the leadership of her parents.

Henrietta Mathew who is known for her passionate praise, powerful testimony, and deep love for youth ministry. She uses her talent to inspire faith, hope and transformed lives.

Nyel Grove is another artist for the event who is the second place winner at NiPP Gospel Competition and remained Gospel Artist of the year nominee. He is known for his energetic, soulful performances, and passion for inspiring young people through praise.

Positive is a Caribbean Gospel Reggae Artist who will also perform at the event. Ada Ehi, who is Nigerian-born International Christian singer-songwriter and performing artist and she is known for authoring and producing some of Africa’s most impactful Christian songs and visuals.

Blessed Messenger who is Caribbean Gospel Artist and Minister will also perform at the event. Carlene Davis who is a legendary Caribbean gospel artist and voice of faith will be performing at the event.

Travis Greene is a Grammy award-winning gospel artist and worship leader who will also be performing at the event.